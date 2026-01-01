AlumnIQ and Tessitura help you track donors and manage relationships, but they charge fees that reduce your fundraising impact. Zeffy gives you donor management, donation forms, event ticketing, and email tools — all with zero fees so every dollar raised stays with your mission.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Alumn IQ VS Tessitura
💸
Skip the fees and complexity that drain your budget
💯
AlumnIQ takes 3% plus card fees from every gift, while Tessitura costs $8,000+ monthly. Zeffy charges zero fees, so every dollar goes to your mission.
🧰
AlumnIQ lacks auctions and raffles, Tessitura requires separate software for peer-to-peer campaigns. Zeffy includes everything you need in one platform.
🚀
AlumnIQ needs complex setup, Tessitura requires technical expertise for smaller teams. Zeffy works right out of the box with simple, clear tools.
Zeffy offers 100% free fundraising tools with zero platform fees, while AlumnIQ charges 3% per gift plus card fees. You keep every dollar donated and get built-in payment processing, online donations, and donor management without the complexity or costs.
Tessitura costs $8,000+ monthly plus setup fees and requires technical expertise. Zeffy is completely free with no monthly fees, setup costs, or technical barriers. Perfect for small nonprofits who need simple, effective donor management.
Yes, plus more. Zeffy tracks donor history, manages relationships, processes payments, and runs campaigns all in one free platform. Unlike AlumnIQ or Tessitura, you get complete fundraising tools without paying thousands in fees.
Zeffy gives you complete donor management with zero platform fees. While AlumnIQ charges 3% per gift plus card fees, Zeffy tracks donor history, processes payments, and manages relationships for free. You keep 100% of donations.
Tessitura costs $8,000+ monthly and requires technical expertise. Zeffy offers powerful donor tracking, payment processing, and relationship management completely free. Perfect for nonprofits who need results without the complexity or cost.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua. Ut enim ad minim veniam, quis nostrud exercitation ullamco laboris nisi ut aliquip ex ea commodo consequat. Duis aute irure dolor in reprehenderit in voluptate velit esse cillum dolore eu fugiat nulla pariatur.
Block quote
Ordered list
Unordered list
Bold text
Emphasis
Superscript
Subscript
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua. Ut enim ad minim veniam, quis nostrud exercitation ullamco laboris nisi ut aliquip ex ea commodo consequat. Duis aute irure dolor in reprehenderit in voluptate velit esse cillum dolore eu fugiat nulla pariatur.
Block quote
Ordered list
Unordered list
Bold text
Emphasis
Superscript
Subscript