Pricing

3% per gift plus card fees

$8,000+/month plus setup fees

Processing fees
3% transaction fees (1.99% + $0.49 per transaction mentioned in some sources)
0% Tessitura charges no transaction fees through their Merchant Services

Platform fees
N/A Contact for pricing – no public pricing available
$8,000+ per month quote-based, included in monthly subscription

Monthly fees
N/A Contact for pricing – no public pricing available
$8,000+ per month quote-based, varies by organization size and annual revenue

Value for money
4.7/5
3.7

Features

4.7/5 Straightforward donor management. Built for alumni relations with solid tracking, but requires external tools for fundraising events.

3.7/5 Powerful but complex. Tessitura handles ticketing and memberships well, but demands technical expertise and may overwhelm smaller nonprofits.

Donations
Basic donation tracking and reporting - designed more for recording gifts than processing online donations
Built for arts organizations with complex donor tracking, but requires technical expertise and can be overwhelming for smaller nonprofits.

Ticketing
No event ticketing system - may track event attendance but doesn't sell tickets
Powerful ticketing system built for theaters and arts venues, but may be overly complex for simple event ticketing needs.

Peer-to-Peer Fundraising
Limited peer-to-peer features - some alumni networking tools but no fundraising campaign support No built-in peer-to-peer fundraising tools. You'd need to integrate third-party solutions or run campaigns manually. Auctions
No auction functionality - AlumnIQ focuses on donor management and alumni engagement, not fundraising events
Tessitura doesn't offer auction functionality. You'd need separate auction software and manual processes to track bidders and donations.

Raffles
No raffle or lottery functionality - not designed for chance-based fundraising activities
Tessitura doesn't include raffle functionality. You'd need separate raffle software and manual donor follow-up processes.

Online store
No e-commerce capabilities - AlumnIQ is built for donor relationships, not selling products online
Robust ticketing and merchandise sales, but primarily designed for arts organizations with complex pricing structures.

Memberships
AlumnIQ offers basic membership tracking and renewal reminders, but lacks automated membership tier management and self-service member portals that many nonprofits need.
Tessitura offers comprehensive membership management with tiered levels, renewal tracking, and member benefits administration. Built for arts organizations with complex membership structures.

Donor Management/CRM
AlumnIQ specializes in alumni relations and donor management with robust tracking of giving history, engagement scoring, and relationship mapping for educational institutions.
Enterprise-level donor management with detailed patron records, giving history, and relationship tracking. Designed for large arts organizations with complex donor stewardship needs.

Emails & Newsletter
AlumnIQ provides email marketing tools with segmentation capabilities, though the interface can be complex for smaller nonprofit teams without dedicated marketing staff.
Basic email capabilities through integrations. Limited native email marketing tools - most organizations need third-party solutions for robust newsletter campaigns.

Payment Processing
AlumnIQ integrates with third-party payment processors but doesn't offer built-in payment processing, requiring additional setup and fees from external providers.
AlumnIQ integrates with third-party payment processors but doesn't offer built-in payment processing, requiring additional setup and fees from external providers. Limited native email marketing tools - most organizations need third-party solutions for robust newsletter campaigns.</p></div></div></div></div><div class="tablerow is-white"><div class="column1 is-compare"><div class="left-column_text">Payment Processing</div></div><div class="column2 is-compare is-purple"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""><img><p class="table_text">AlumnIQ integrates with third-party payment processors but doesn't offer built-in payment processing, requiring additional setup and fees from external providers.</p></div></div></div><div class="column3 is-compare"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/686433f81dd99f7d4de5259b_Check.svg"alt=""><img><p class="table_text">AlumnIQ integrates with third-party payment processors but doesn't offer built-in payment processing, requiring additional setup and fees from external providers.</p></div></div></div></div></div></div>

Payment methods

Alumni engagement focus, no payment processing
Limited payments, requires costly third-party setup

Credit Card Payments
Not supported - AlumnIQ is an alumni engagement platform, not a payment processor
Limited - Requires integration with third-party payment processors with additional fees

Apple Pay & Google Pay
Not supported - AlumnIQ specializes in alumni relations, not digital payments
Not supported - No native digital wallet payment options available

ACH / Bank Transfers
Not supported - AlumnIQ focuses on alumni engagement and events, not payment processing
Not supported - Tessitura focuses on patron management for arts organizations, not payment processing

Tap to Pay App
Not supported - AlumnIQ is designed for higher education engagement, not payment collection
Not supported - No mobile point-of-sale or tap-to-pay functionality

Customer Support

4.7/5

3.7/5 Unlimited Support
AlumnIQ offers limited support based on plan tier
Tessitura offers tiered support based on subscription level, not unlimited

Phone Support / Office Hours AlumnIQ provides phone support during standard business hours
Tessitura provides phone support during standard business hours

Webinars AlumnIQ offers regular training webinars and educational sessions for users
Tessitura offers training webinars and educational sessions for users

Help Center
AlumnIQ maintains a comprehensive help center with articles and guides
Tessitura maintains a comprehensive help center with documentation and guides

Email
AlumnIQ provides live chat support during business hours
Tessitura provides live chat support during business hours Nonprofit-Focused Support Team
Support access depends on plan tier — higher-paying users get priority help and guidance
Tiered support based on subscription level — premium users receive faster response times src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/614b8c46183dbb5cb4f4c787/68fa33fd658c1e061f792993_68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""><img> <p class="table_text">Tiered support based on subscription level — premium users receive faster response times</p> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div></div>