AngeLink and SpotFund help you create crowdfunding campaigns, but they charge fees that reduce what reaches your cause. Zeffy gives you crowdfunding tools plus donation forms, event ticketing, and donor management — all with zero fees so every dollar stays with your mission.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
AngeLink VS SpotFund
AngeLink and SpotFund charge 2.9% + 30¢ on every donation. Zeffy charges zero fees, so your campaigns actually raise money for your mission instead of paying platform costs.
AngeLink and SpotFund only handle basic crowdfunding. Zeffy gives you donations, events, raffles, memberships, and donor management all in one platform.
AngeLink and SpotFund limit support by plan tier. Zeffy provides unlimited phone, email, and chat support to every organization at no extra cost.
Zeffy is built specifically for nonprofits, not general crowdfunding. You get comprehensive tools for donations, events, memberships, and online stores with zero platform fees. Crowdfunding platforms charge 2.9% + fees on every gift and lack essential nonprofit features like donor management and recurring donations.
Zeffy charges zero platform fees - donors simply have the option to leave a voluntary contribution. AngeLink and SpotFund charge 2.9% + 30¢ on every donation, which adds up quickly. A $1,000 donation costs your nonprofit $59 in fees with them, but $0 with Zeffy.
No. Crowdfunding platforms focus on single campaigns and lack essential nonprofit tools. Zeffy provides integrated auction management, event ticketing, membership systems, donor CRM, and online stores. You won't need multiple platforms or manual workarounds to run your organization.
Zeffy provides unlimited support with live chat, phone calls, and dedicated help resources at no extra cost. AngeLink and SpotFund limit support by business hours only and charge fees on top of restricted access. You get real help when you need it.
Crowdfunding platforms are built for one-time campaigns, not running a nonprofit. Zeffy handles your entire operation - from recurring donations and memberships to events and merchandise sales. You won't outgrow our platform or need multiple tools.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
