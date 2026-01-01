Aplos VS Beacon

Beacon

Donor Management CRM Features
Easy Donor Database Donation History & Notes per Donor
Donor Tags / Segments
Built-in Donation Tracking (No Integrations Needed) Emailing to Donors (Receipts, Thank yous, Newsletters) Smart Filters (Search by Donation, Campaign, Date...)
Export Donor Data Anytime Offline Donations Tracking Pre-filled donation forms

Pricing
$79/mo
card fees on every gift
N/A
Monthly fees plus card fees per gift
Processing fees
2.9% + $0.30
Credit/Debit Cards per transaction; ACH: 1% + $0.30 per transaction; American Express: 1.1% higher than standard rate (approximately 4% + $0.30); International cards: typically 1% higher; Organizations without verified 501(c)(3) status pay 1% higher fees; $15 chargeback fee may apply
1.2% + £0.20
Stripe non-profit rate for EU Visa/MasterCard; higher fees for other cards via Stripe, GoCardless, and PayPal
Platform fees
$0
$0 - No separate platform fees; features are bundled into monthly subscription plans
0%
0% - Beacon does not charge any platform fees on payments
Monthly fees
$79/month
Entry-level Lite plan, with higher-priced Core, Advanced, and Custom tiers for larger organizations.
£36/mo
Starter plan with annual discount, plus Standard, Premium, and Ultimate tiers for larger contact volumes.
Value for money
4.5
5.0

Features
4.5/5
Solid donor management, but needs extra tools for events and fundraising
5.0/5
More features included, but setup complexity and extra fees add up fast
Donations
Tracks donor information and giving history but doesn't process donations directly - you'll need a separate payment processor
Beacon handles online donations with basic forms and donor management, but charges processing fees on every transaction.
Ticketing
No event ticketing system - you'll need to use a third-party platform and manually sync attendee data back to Aplos
Beacon doesn't offer event ticketing. You'd need additional platforms to sell tickets and manage event registration.
Peer-to-Peer Fundraising
Limited peer-to-peer features - mainly tracks donor relationships but doesn't facilitate peer-to-peer fundraising campaigns
Beacon offers peer-to-peer fundraising tools, but with limited customization options and additional costs for advanced features.
Auctions
Aplos doesn't offer auction functionality - it's built for donor management and accounting, not event fundraising
Beacon doesn't offer auction functionality. You'd need separate auction software and manual donor follow-up processes.
Raffles
No raffle functionality available - Aplos is designed for donor management and accounting, not running fundraising events
Beacon doesn't provide raffle or lottery functionality. You'd need separate software to run raffles and track ticket sales.
Online store
No online store capabilities - Aplos focuses on donor records and financial management, not selling products
Beacon doesn't include e-commerce capabilities. You'd need third-party tools to sell merchandise or products online.
Memberships
Aplos offers basic membership tracking through contact records, but lacks automated renewal reminders and member-specific communication tools that growing nonprofits need.
Beacon offers membership management with automated renewals, member portals, and tiered membership levels. However, it requires technical setup and ongoing maintenance that can overwhelm small nonprofit teams.
Donor Management/CRM
Aplos excels at donor tracking with robust contact management, donation history, and reporting tools designed specifically for nonprofit donor relationship management.
Beacon provides donor management with contact tracking, donation history, and basic reporting. While functional, the interface can feel complex for staff who aren't tech-savvy, requiring more training time.
Emails & Newsletter
Aplos provides basic email capabilities for donor communication, but lacks advanced segmentation and automated campaign features for effective donor engagement.
Beacon includes basic email tools for donor communication and newsletters. The email features work but lack advanced segmentation and automation capabilities that help build stronger donor relationships.
Payment Processing
Aplos integrates with third-party payment processors like Stripe and PayPal, adding extra fees and requiring separate account management for donation processing.
Aplos integrates with third-party payment processors like Stripe and PayPal, adding extra fees and requiring separate account management for donation processing.

Payment methods
No payment processing - requires third-party tools
No payment processing - requires third-party tools
Credit Card Payments
Not supported - Aplos is fund accounting software, not a payment processor
Not supported - Beacon is a donor management platform without built-in payment processing
Apple Pay & Google Pay
Not supported - Aplos is fund accounting software, not a payment processor
Not supported - Beacon doesn't offer payment processing capabilities
ACH / Bank Transfers
Not supported - Aplos is fund accounting software, not a payment processor
Not supported - Beacon focuses on donor management and CRM, not payment processing
Tap to Pay App
Not supported - Aplos is fund accounting software, not a payment processor
Not supported - Beacon specializes in donor data management, not payment collection

Customer Support
4.5/5
5.0/5 Unlimited Support
Aplos offers limited support based on plan tier
Beacon offers limited support based on plan tier and business hours
Phone Support / Office Hours Aplos provides phone support during standard business hours
Beacon provides phone support during standard business hours only
Webinars Aplos offers regular training webinars and educational sessions for users
Beacon offers regular training webinars and educational sessions for users
Help Center
Aplos maintains a comprehensive help center with articles and guides
Beacon maintains a comprehensive help center with articles and guides
Email
Aplos provides live chat support during business hours
Beacon provides live chat support during business hours for immediate assistance Nonprofit-Focused Support Team
Support access depends on plan tier with phone help during business hours only Support limited by plan level with phone and chat restricted to business hours