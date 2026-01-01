Aplos and Bloomerang help you track donors and manage relationships, but they charge monthly fees that add up over time. Zeffy gives you donor management, donation forms, event ticketing, and email tools — all with zero fees so every dollar stays with your mission.
Aplos VS Bloomerang
Aplos charges $79/month plus card fees, Bloomerang takes card fees plus 1% platform cuts. Zeffy charges zero fees so every dollar goes to your mission.
Aplos and Bloomerang require third-party tools for auctions, raffles, and ticketing. Zeffy handles all your fundraising needs without extra integrations.
Aplos and Bloomerang limit support to business hours and plan tiers. Zeffy provides unlimited support to help your small team succeed anytime.
Zeffy offers complete donor management with zero fees, while Aplos charges $79/month plus card fees on every donation. You get donation forms, payment processing, and donor tracking all in one platform without monthly subscriptions eating into your budget.
Unlike Bloomerang's card fees plus 1% platform cut, Zeffy tracks donors completely free. You get the same donor profiles, giving history, and communication tools without paying monthly fees or losing donation revenue to platform charges.
Yes, Zeffy combines donation processing, donor tracking, and fundraising tools in one free platform. While Aplos and Bloomerang focus mainly on donor records, Zeffy lets you collect donations, manage supporters, and run campaigns without any fees.
Zeffy gives you everything Aplos offers without the $79 monthly fee or card fees on donations. You get donor tracking, online donation forms, and payment processing completely free, so more money stays with your mission instead of going to software costs.
Unlike Bloomerang's card fees plus 1% platform cut, Zeffy handles donor management with zero fees. You get donor profiles, giving history, and communication tools without losing donation revenue or paying monthly subscriptions that eat into your budget.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
