Aplos VS Bloomerang

Easy Donor Database
Donation History & Notes per Donor Donation History & Notes per Donor
Donor Tags / Segments Donor Tags / Segments
Built-in Donation Tracking (No Integrations Needed) Built-in Donation Tracking (No Integrations Needed)
Emailing to Donors (Receipts, Thank yous, Newsletters) Emailing to Donors (Receipts, Thank yous, Newsletters)
Smart Filters (Search by Donation, Campaign, Date...)
Export Donor Data Anytime Export Donor Data Anytime
Offline Donations Tracking Offline Donations Tracking
Pre-filled donation forms

Pricing
$79/mo - Card fees on every gift
1% - Card fees and platform cut on every transaction
Processing fees: 2.9% + $0.30 - Varies by payment method; higher fees for some cards and unverified organizations; chargeback fee may apply
Processing fees: 2.2% + $0.30 - Higher fees for cards than ACH; lower rate available for ACH payments
Platform fees: N/A - $0 - No separate platform fees; features are bundled into monthly subscription plans
Platform fees: N/A - 1% fundraising platform fee on all transactions processed through Bloomerang
Monthly fees: $79/month - Starting price for Lite plan
Monthly fees: N/A - No pricing information available
Value for money: 4.5
Value for money: 4.6

Features
4.5/5 - Solid donor management, but needs add-ons for fundraising and email marketing.
4.6/5 - Strong donor tracking, but requires separate tools for ticketing, auctions, and memberships.
Donations - Basic donation tracking and reporting through accounting integration, but no online donation forms
Donations - Bloomerang focuses on donor management and tracking but requires third-party payment processors for online donations, adding extra fees.
Ticketing - No event ticketing system - focuses on accounting and donor records, not event management
Ticketing - Bloomerang can track event attendees but doesn't sell tickets directly - you'll need third-party ticketing tools and manual imports.
Peer-to-Peer Fundraising - No peer-to-peer fundraising tools - limited to donor database management and financial tracking
Peer-to-Peer Fundraising - Bloomerang offers basic peer-to-peer tracking but limited campaign creation tools compared to dedicated fundraising platforms.
Auctions - No auction capabilities - Aplos focuses on donor management and accounting, not fundraising events
Auctions - Bloomerang doesn't offer auction functionality. Auctions - Bloomerang doesn't offer auction functionality. You'd need separate auction software and manual data entry to track auction donors.
Raffles - No raffle management features - Aplos doesn't handle fundraising events or ticket sales
Raffles - Bloomerang doesn't support raffle ticket sales or management. Raffles - Bloomerang doesn't support raffle ticket sales or management. You'd need separate raffle software and manual donor data entry.
Online store - No online store functionality - Aplos is designed for financial management, not e-commerce
Online store - Bloomerang doesn't include e-commerce capabilities. Online store - Bloomerang doesn't include e-commerce capabilities. You'd need separate online store software to sell merchandise or products.
Memberships - Aplos offers basic membership tracking through their donor database, but lacks dedicated membership management features like automated renewals, member portals, or tiered membership levels that many nonprofits need.
Memberships - Bloomerang doesn't offer built-in membership management tools. Memberships - Bloomerang doesn't offer built-in membership management tools. You'd need to integrate with third-party platforms or manage memberships manually through spreadsheets.
Donor Management/CRM - Strong donor database with custom fields, donation history tracking, and basic reporting. Donor Management/CRM - Strong donor database with custom fields, donation history tracking, and basic reporting. Includes pledge management and recurring gift setup, though interface can feel outdated for daily use.
Donor Management/CRM - Strong donor tracking and relationship management features with detailed giving histories, donor segmentation, and reporting tools designed specifically for nonprofits.
Emails & Newsletter - No built-in email marketing tools. Emails & Newsletter - No built-in email marketing tools. Aplos requires integration with third-party platforms like Mailchimp or Constant Contact, adding extra costs and complexity to your communication workflow.
Emails & Newsletter - Basic email tools included, but limited templates and automation options. Emails & Newsletter - Basic email tools included, but limited templates and automation options. Advanced email marketing requires upgrading to higher-tier plans or using separate tools.
Payment Processing - Accepts online donations through integrated payment processing, but charges transaction fees on top of their monthly subscription. Payment Processing - Accepts online donations through integrated payment processing, but charges transaction fees on top of their monthly subscription. Limited customization options for donation forms and checkout experience.
Payment Processing - Accepts online donations through integrated payment processing, but charges transaction fees on top of their monthly subscription. Limited customization options for donation forms and checkout experience.

Payment methods
Basic credit card processing only
No payment processing capabilities
Credit Card Payments - Basic support - Aplos offers credit card processing as part of their donor management features
Credit Card Payments - Not supported - Bloomerang focuses on donor management and fundraising, not payment processing
Apple Pay & Google Pay - Not supported - Aplos does not offer mobile wallet payment options
Apple Pay & Google Pay - Not supported - Bloomerang focuses on donor management and fundraising, not payment processing
ACH / Bank Transfers - Not supported - Aplos focuses on fund accounting and donor management, not payment processing
ACH / Bank Transfers - Not supported - Bloomerang focuses on donor management and fundraising, not payment processing
Tap to Pay App - Not supported - Aplos does not provide tap-to-pay functionality for in-person donations
Tap to Pay App - Not supported - Bloomerang focuses on donor management and fundraising, not payment processing

Customer Support
4.5/5
4.6/5 Unlimited Support - Aplos offers limited support based on plan tier
Unlimited Support - Bloomerang offers limited support based on plan tier
Phone Support / Office Hours - Aplos provides phone support during standard business hours Phone Support / Office Hours - Aplos provides phone support during standard business hours
Phone Support / Office Hours - Bloomerang provides phone support during standard business hours
Webinars - Aplos offers regular training webinars and educational sessions for users Webinars - Aplos offers regular training webinars and educational sessions for users
Webinars - Bloomerang offers regular training webinars and educational sessions for users
Help Center - Aplos maintains a Help Center - Aplos maintains a comprehensive help center with articles and guides
Help Center - Bloomerang maintains a comprehensive help center with articles and guides
Email - Aplos provides live chat support during business hours
Email - Bloomerang provides live chat support during business hours Email - Aplos provides live chat support during business hours
Email - Bloomerang provides live chat support during business hours
Nonprofit-Focused Support Team - Support access depends on plan tier with phone and chat during business hours only Nonprofit-Focused Support Team - Support access depends on plan tier with phone and chat during business hours only
Nonprofit-Focused Support Team - Support access depends on plan tier with phone and chat during business hours only