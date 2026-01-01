Aplos VS Bonterra

Aplos and Bonterra help you track donors and manage relationships, but they charge fees that reduce your fundraising impact. Zeffy gives you donor management plus donation forms, event ticketing, and email tools — all with zero fees so every dollar stays with your mission.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Aplos charges $79/month plus 2.9% card fees, Bonterra costs $200+/month plus 3% fees. Zeffy charges zero fees with optional donor contributions.
Aplos lacks auction, raffle, and ticketing tools. Bonterra requires separate software for events. Zeffy includes everything in one platform.
Aplos and Bonterra offer phone support during business hours only. Zeffy provides unlimited support whenever you need help.
Zeffy operates on voluntary contributions from donors instead of charging nonprofits. While Aplos costs $79/month plus card fees and Bonterra runs $200+/month, we believe your donations should go to your mission, not software bills.
Zeffy gives you complete donor management, online forms, and payment processing with zero platform fees. Unlike Aplos and Bonterra that charge hundreds monthly, you keep 100% of donations while tracking relationships and building your supporter base.
Zeffy offers complete donor management with zero fees, while Aplos charges $79/month plus card fees on every donation. You get donation forms, payment processing, and donor tracking all in one platform without eating into your fundraising dollars.
Bonterra costs $200+/month plus 3% card fees and requires separate payment tools. Zeffy gives you everything - donor management, online forms, and payment processing - with zero platform fees, saving thousands annually.
Yes. Unlike Aplos and Bonterra that focus only on tracking, Zeffy combines donation collection, payment processing, and donor management. Create forms, accept gifts, and build relationships all in one place without monthly fees.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
