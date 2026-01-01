Aplos and DonorSearch help you track donors and manage relationships, but they charge fees that add up over time. Zeffy gives you donor management, donation forms, event ticketing, and email tools — all with zero fees so every dollar raised stays with your mission.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Aplos VS Donor Search
🧩
Aplos charges $79/month plus card fees, while DonorSearch requires custom pricing and separate fundraising tools. Zeffy gives you everything for free.
💳
Aplos and DonorSearch add card fees to every donation, eating into your fundraising. Zeffy processes all payments at zero cost to your organization.
📊
Aplos focuses on accounting, DonorSearch only does research. Zeffy combines donor management, fundraising campaigns, and payment processing in one platform.
Zeffy offers complete donor management with zero fees on all donations, while Aplos charges $79/month plus card fees on every gift. You get donor tracking, automated receipts, and detailed giving reports without eating into your fundraising budget.
DonorSearch focuses only on prospect research with custom pricing and card fees per gift. Zeffy provides complete donor management, online giving, and CRM tools at zero cost, so you can focus your budget on your mission instead of software fees.
Yes, Zeffy combines donor management with full fundraising capabilities including online donations, events, peer-to-peer campaigns, and membership management. Unlike Aplos or DonorSearch, everything works together seamlessly with no platform fees.
Aplos charges $79/month plus card fees on every donation for basic donor tracking. Zeffy gives you complete donor management, online giving, and automated receipts with zero platform fees, so more money stays with your cause.
DonorSearch only provides prospect research data with custom pricing and card fees. Zeffy combines donor insights with actual fundraising tools, payment processing, and CRM features at no cost to your organization.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua. Ut enim ad minim veniam, quis nostrud exercitation ullamco laboris nisi ut aliquip ex ea commodo consequat. Duis aute irure dolor in reprehenderit in voluptate velit esse cillum dolore eu fugiat nulla pariatur.
Block quote
Ordered list
Unordered list
Bold text
Emphasis
Superscript
Subscript
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua. Ut enim ad minim veniam, quis nostrud exercitation ullamco laboris nisi ut aliquip ex ea commodo consequat. Duis aute irure dolor in reprehenderit in voluptate velit esse cillum dolore eu fugiat nulla pariatur.
Block quote
Ordered list
Unordered list
Bold text
Emphasis
Superscript
Subscript