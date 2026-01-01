Aplos and LiveImpact help you track donors and manage relationships, but they charge monthly fees that add up over time. Zeffy gives you donor management, donation forms, event ticketing, and email tools — all with zero fees so every dollar raised stays with your mission.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Aplos VS Live Impact
🙌
Aplos charges $79/month plus card fees, LiveImpact costs $150/month plus processing fees. Zeffy charges nothing, so donors can leave voluntary contributions instead.
🎟️
Aplos and LiveImpact focus on donor records but lack auction, raffle, and ticketing tools. Zeffy handles everything from donation pages to event fundraising.
💰
Stop paying monthly fees and transaction costs. Zeffy's zero-fee platform saves small nonprofits thousands annually compared to donor management systems.
Most donor management tools like Aplos and LiveImpact charge monthly fees but can't process donations. Zeffy combines donor tracking with zero-fee fundraising, so you manage relationships and collect gifts in one place without any platform costs.
Aplos costs $79/month plus card fees, while LiveImpact charges $150/month plus fees. Zeffy offers the same donor management features with built-in payment processing at zero cost. Donors can leave voluntary contributions to support our platform.
Zeffy combines donor management with zero-fee fundraising tools. While Aplos charges $79/month plus card fees on every gift, Zeffy offers complete donor tracking, automated receipts, and integrated payment processing with no platform fees.
LiveImpact costs $150/month plus card fees but lacks payment processing. Zeffy provides donor CRM, automated thank-you emails, and built-in donation forms that process gifts without any platform fees or monthly costs.
Yes. Unlike Aplos and LiveImpact that focus only on donor data, Zeffy manages your entire donor journey from first gift to ongoing stewardship. Create donation forms, track giving history, and send receipts all in one platform.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua. Ut enim ad minim veniam, quis nostrud exercitation ullamco laboris nisi ut aliquip ex ea commodo consequat. Duis aute irure dolor in reprehenderit in voluptate velit esse cillum dolore eu fugiat nulla pariatur.
Block quote
Ordered list
Unordered list
Bold text
Emphasis
Superscript
Subscript
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua. Ut enim ad minim veniam, quis nostrud exercitation ullamco laboris nisi ut aliquip ex ea commodo consequat. Duis aute irure dolor in reprehenderit in voluptate velit esse cillum dolore eu fugiat nulla pariatur.
Block quote
Ordered list
Unordered list
Bold text
Emphasis
Superscript
Subscript