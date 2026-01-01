Aplos and Planning Center help churches track donations and manage members, but both charge monthly fees that add up over time. Zeffy gives you donor management, online giving, event ticketing, and member communication tools — all with zero fees so every dollar stays with your ministry.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Aplos VS Planning Center
💸
Aplos charges $79/month plus card fees, while Planning Center adds monthly costs on top of transaction fees. Zeffy charges zero fees, so you keep every dollar donated.
💳
Aplos and Planning Center require third-party payment processors and complex integrations. Zeffy handles all payments directly with donors covering optional tips.
🤝
Aplos focuses on accounting while Planning Center serves churches only. Zeffy combines donor stewardship with fundraising tools that work for any nonprofit.
Zeffy offers 100% free donor management with zero platform fees, while Aplos charges $79/month plus card fees on every gift. You keep every dollar donated and get complete CRM tools without the monthly burden.
Unlike Planning Center's monthly fees plus card fees per gift, Zeffy processes all donations at zero cost. You get built-in payment processing, donor profiles, and giving reports without paying extra for basic fundraising tools.
Yes, Zeffy goes beyond basic donor tracking. You get event ticketing, online stores, peer-to-peer campaigns, and membership management all in one platform. No need for multiple tools or extra fees like with traditional donor software.
Zeffy operates on voluntary contributions from donors instead of charging nonprofits monthly fees. While Aplos costs $79/month plus card fees and Planning Center adds monthly fees on top of transaction costs, Zeffy gives you complete donor management at zero cost to your organization.
You get the same donor profiles, giving history, and reporting as paid platforms, but without the monthly burden. Zeffy includes payment processing, automated receipts, and donor communication tools that competitors charge extra for, helping you focus funds on your mission instead of software costs.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
