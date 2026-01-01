Beacon and Bloomerang help you track donors, but they charge monthly fees that add up fast. Zeffy gives you donor management, donation forms, event ticketing, and email tools — all with zero fees so you can invest every dollar in your mission instead of software costs.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Beacon VS Bloomerang
Beacon charges monthly fees plus card fees, while Bloomerang takes card fees plus 1% of every donation. Zeffy charges zero fees, so donors can leave a voluntary contribution.
Beacon and Bloomerang focus on donor tracking but need separate tools for auctions, raffles, and ticketing. Zeffy includes everything in one platform.
Beacon and Bloomerang require monthly subscriptions that add up over time. Zeffy gives you professional fundraising tools without recurring software costs.
Traditional platforms like Beacon and Bloomerang charge monthly fees plus transaction costs, reducing your fundraising impact. Zeffy combines donation processing with donor management at zero cost - track relationships, send receipts, and manage campaigns while keeping every dollar donated.
Beacon charges monthly fees plus card fees per gift, while Bloomerang adds a 1% platform cut on top of processing costs. Zeffy operates through voluntary donor contributions, so your organization pays nothing - no monthly fees, no transaction costs, no hidden charges.
Beacon charges monthly fees plus transaction costs on every donation, eating into your fundraising budget. Zeffy offers complete donor management with zero fees - track donors, send receipts, and manage relationships without losing money to software costs.
Bloomerang charges card fees plus a 1% platform cut on top of monthly costs. Zeffy gives you donor tracking, automated receipts, and relationship management at zero cost - keeping 100% of every donation for your mission.
Yes. While Beacon and Bloomerang require separate payment processors with extra fees, Zeffy combines donation processing and donor management in one platform. Accept gifts and track relationships without paying monthly fees or transaction costs.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
