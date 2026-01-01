Beacon VS Bonterra

Beacon and Bonterra help you track donors and manage relationships, but they charge monthly fees that add up over time. Zeffy gives you donor management plus donation forms, event ticketing, and email tools — all with zero fees so every dollar stays with your mission.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
💸
Beacon charges monthly fees plus card fees, while Bonterra costs $200+/month plus 3% per gift. Zeffy charges zero fees so every dollar goes to your mission.
🧰
Beacon and Bonterra focus on donor management but lack built-in donation forms, raffles, and event ticketing. Zeffy includes everything you need to fundraise.
🤝
Beacon and Bonterra limit support to business hours and plan tiers. Zeffy provides unlimited support whenever your team needs help with campaigns.
Zeffy offers complete donor management with zero fees, while Beacon charges monthly fees plus transaction costs. You get donation forms, payment processing, and CRM tools in one platform without paying extra for each gift received.
Bonterra costs $200+ monthly plus 3% card fees and requires third-party integrations for payments. Zeffy provides everything built-in with zero platform fees, saving small nonprofits thousands annually while simplifying operations.
Yes, Zeffy combines donation processing, donor management, and fundraising tools in one zero-fee platform. Unlike Beacon or Bonterra that need separate payment processors, Zeffy handles everything seamlessly without additional costs.
Yes, Zeffy is completely free for nonprofits. While Beacon charges monthly fees plus card fees per gift and Bonterra costs $200+ monthly plus 3% card fees, Zeffy covers all costs through voluntary donor contributions.
Nonprofits switch because Zeffy combines donor management, payment processing, and fundraising tools in one zero-fee platform. No more juggling multiple systems or paying thousands in monthly fees and transaction costs.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua. Ut enim ad minim veniam, quis nostrud exercitation ullamco laboris nisi ut aliquip ex ea commodo consequat. Duis aute irure dolor in reprehenderit in voluptate velit esse cillum dolore eu fugiat nulla pariatur.
Block quote
Ordered list
Unordered list
Bold text
Emphasis
Superscript
Subscript
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua. Ut enim ad minim veniam, quis nostrud exercitation ullamco laboris nisi ut aliquip ex ea commodo consequat. Duis aute irure dolor in reprehenderit in voluptate velit esse cillum dolore eu fugiat nulla pariatur.
Block quote
Ordered list
Unordered list
Bold text
Emphasis
Superscript
Subscript