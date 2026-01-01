Beacon and Breeze ChMS help churches track donors and manage members, but both charge fees that reduce your ministry budget. Zeffy gives you donor management, online giving, event ticketing, and member communication tools — all with zero fees so every dollar stays with your church's mission.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Beacon VS Breeze Chms
Zeffy charges zero fees, so 100% of every donation goes directly to your mission instead of platform costs
Zeffy includes built-in auction, raffle, and ticketing tools so you can run all your fundraising events from one platform
Zeffy provides unlimited support whenever you need help, not just during standard office hours
Zeffy goes beyond just tracking donors - we help you actually raise money. While Beacon and Breeze charge monthly fees plus transaction costs just to manage your data, Zeffy gives you donation forms, event ticketing, and payment processing at zero cost.
Yes, because every dollar raised stays with your cause. Traditional donor management tools like Beacon and Breeze take monthly fees plus card processing fees from each gift. Zeffy's zero-fee platform means 100% of donations reach your mission.
Zeffy offers complete donor management with zero platform fees, while Beacon charges monthly fees plus transaction costs. You get donation forms, payment processing, and CRM tools in one place without the extra charges that eat into your fundraising.
Unlike Breeze's $72/month plus card fees, Zeffy provides full fundraising tools at zero cost. You get online donations, event ticketing, auctions, and peer-to-peer campaigns - not just basic church management features.
Yes, Zeffy combines donor tracking, payment processing, and fundraising tools in one platform. While Beacon and Breeze focus mainly on data management, Zeffy helps you actually raise money through multiple channels without platform fees.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
