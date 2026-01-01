Beacon VS Breeze Chms

Breeze chms

Easy Donor Database
Information not available

Donation History & Notes per Donor
Information not available Donor Tags / Segments
Information not available

Built-in Donation Tracking (No Integrations Needed)
Information not available Emailing to Donors (Receipts, Thank yous, Newsletters)
Information not available Smart Filters (Search by Donation, Campaign, Date...)
Information not available Export Donor Data Anytime
Information not available Offline Donations Tracking
Information not available Pre-filled donation forms
Information not available class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/614b8c46183dbb5cb4f4c787/68fa33fd658c1e061f792993_68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""></div></div></div></div></div></div>

Pricing

N/A
No pricing information available

$72/mo
card fees per gift

Processing fees
1.2% + £0.20
Stripe non-profit rate for EU Visa/MasterCard; other cards and providers have different fees.

2.9% + $0.30
per transaction for credit/debit; ACH, bank, and AMEX have different rates.

Platform fees
0%
Beacon does not charge any platform fees on payments

N/A
No platform fees mentioned

Monthly fees
£36/mo
Starter plan; other tiers and annual pricing vary by contacts.

$72/mo
for Church Management (Breeze ChMS); other plans, free giving, and add-ons have different pricing.

Value for money
5.0

4.9

Features

5.0/5
Solid donor tracking, but needs add-ons for fundraising and email campaigns.

5.0/5
Good for churches, but manual work required and extra fees add up fast.

Donations
Basic donation tracking and reporting, but no built-in donation forms or payment processing capabilities

Basic donation tracking and reporting. Limited online giving options - you'll likely need to integrate with third-party payment processors.

Ticketing
No event ticketing system - Beacon tracks donor data but doesn't handle ticket sales or event registration

Basic event management with simple ticketing features. Limited customization options for different ticket types and pricing structures.

Peer-to-Peer Fundraising
Limited peer-to-peer fundraising features - mainly tracks supporter relationships without campaign tools

Limited peer-to-peer fundraising features. Basic tools for tracking individual fundraiser efforts, but lacks advanced campaign management.

Auctions
Beacon doesn't offer auction tools - you'll need separate software to run fundraising auctions for your nonprofit

Breeze ChMS doesn't offer auction functionality. You'd need separate auction software and manual processes to track bids and donors.

Raffles
No raffle management tools available - you'd need additional software to run fundraising raffles

No dedicated raffle functionality. You'd need separate raffle software and manual processes to track ticket sales and winners.

Online store
No online store functionality - Beacon focuses on donor data management rather than selling products

No built-in online store capabilities. You'd need to use external e-commerce platforms and manually sync sales data with donor records.

Memberships
Beacon offers basic membership tracking and renewal reminders, but lacks automated membership workflows and tiered membership management features that growing nonprofits need.

Breeze ChMS offers basic membership tracking with custom fields and member directories, but lacks automated membership renewal reminders and integrated payment processing for membership fees.

Donor Management/CRM
Beacon offers solid donor management with contact tracking, donation history, and basic reporting. However, it lacks advanced analytics, donor journey mapping, and integration capabilities with other nonprofit tools.

Breeze ChMS offers solid donor tracking with giving history and custom fields, but requires manual data entry for many tasks and lacks automated donor engagement workflows that save time.

Emails & Newsletter
Beacon provides basic email functionality for donor communications but lacks advanced segmentation, automated drip campaigns, and newsletter templates that nonprofits need for effective outreach.

Breeze ChMS provides basic email functionality for member communication, but lacks advanced segmentation tools and automated email sequences that help nonprofits nurture donor relationships effectively.

Payment Processing
Beacon integrates with Stripe for payment processing but charges additional transaction fees on top of Stripe's fees, making it more expensive for donation processing.

Beacon integrates with Stripe for payment processing but charges additional transaction fees on top of Stripe's fees, making it more expensive for donation processing. However, it lacks advanced analytics, donor journey mapping, and integration capabilities with other nonprofit tools.</p></div></div></div><div class="column3 is-compare"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""><img><p class="table_text">Breeze ChMS offers solid donor tracking with giving history and custom fields, but requires manual data entry for many tasks and lacks automated donor engagement workflows that save time.</p></div></div></div></div><div class="tablerow is-white"><div class="column1 is-compare"><div class="left-column_text">Emails & Newsletter</div></div><div class="column2 is-compare is-purple"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""><img><p class="table_text">Beacon provides basic email functionality for donor communications but lacks advanced segmentation, automated drip campaigns, and newsletter templates that nonprofits need for effective outreach.</p></div></div></div><div class="column3 is-compare"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""><img><p class="table_text">Breeze ChMS provides basic email functionality for member communication, but lacks advanced segmentation tools and automated email sequences that help nonprofits nurture donor relationships effectively.</p></div></div></div></div><div class="tablerow is-white"><div class="column1 is-compare"><div class="left-column_text">Payment Processing</div></div><div class="column2 is-compare is-purple"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""><img><p class="table_text">Beacon integrates with Stripe for payment processing but charges additional transaction fees on top of Stripe's fees, making it more expensive for donation processing.</p></div></div></div><div class="column3 is-compare"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""><img><p class="table_text">Beacon integrates with Stripe for payment processing but charges additional transaction fees on top of Stripe's fees, making it more expensive for donation processing.</p></div></div></div></div></div></div>

Payment methods

No payment processing - requires third-party tools

No payment processing - requires third-party tools

Credit Card Payments
Not supported - Beacon focuses on donor management and CRM features, not payment processing

Not supported - Breeze ChMS is a church management system without built-in payment features

Apple Pay & Google Pay
Not supported - Beacon focuses on donor management and CRM features, not payment processing

Not supported - Breeze ChMS doesn't include payment processing capabilities

ACH / Bank Transfers
Not supported - Beacon focuses on donor management and CRM features, not payment processing

Not supported - Breeze ChMS focuses on church management, not payment processing

Tap to Pay App
Not supported - Beacon focuses on donor management and CRM features, not payment processing

Not supported - Breeze ChMS is designed for member management, not payment collection

Customer Support

5.0/5

5.0/5

Unlimited Support
Beacon offers limited support based on plan tier

Breeze ChMS offers limited support based on plan tier and business hours

Phone Support / Office Hours
Beacon provides phone support during standard business hours

Breeze ChMS provides phone support during standard business hours only

Webinars
Beacon offers regular training webinars and educational sessions for users

Breeze ChMS offers regular training webinars and educational sessions for users

Help Center
Beacon maintains a comprehensive help center with articles and guides

Breeze ChMS maintains a comprehensive help center with articles and tutorials

Email
Beacon provides live chat support during business hours

Breeze ChMS provides live chat support during business hours for immediate assistance

Nonprofit-Focused Support Team
Support access depends on plan tier with phone help during business hours only

Support access depends on plan tier with phone help during business hours only class="rich-text_table w-richtext"> <div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/614b8c46183dbb5cb4f4c787/68fa33fd658c1e061f792993_68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""><img> <p class="table_text">Beacon provides phone support during standard business hours</p> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column3 is-compare"> <div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"> <div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/614b8c46183dbb5cb4f4c787/68fa33fd658c1e061f792993_68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""><img> <p class="table_text">Breeze ChMS provides phone support during standard business hours only</p> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="tablerow is-white"> <div class="column1 is-compare"> <div class="left-column_text">Webinars</div> </div> <div class="column2 is-compare is-purple"> <div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"> <div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/686433f81dd99f7d4de5259b_Check.svg"alt=""><img> <p class="table_text">Beacon offers regular training webinars and educational sessions for users</p> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column3 is-compare"> <div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"> <div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/686433f81dd99f7d4de5259b_Check.svg"alt=""><img> <p class="table_text">Breeze ChMS offers regular training webinars and educational sessions for users</p> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="tablerow is-white"> <div class="column1 is-compare"> <div class="left-column_text">Help Center</div> </div> <div class="column2 is-compare is-purple"> <div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"> <div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/686433f81dd99f7d4de5259b_Check.svg"alt=""><img> <p class="table_text">Beacon maintains a comprehensive help center with articles and guides</p> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column3 is-compare"> <div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"> <div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/686433f81dd99f7d4de5259b_Check.svg"alt=""><img> <p class="table_text">Breeze ChMS maintains a comprehensive help center with articles and tutorials</p> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="tablerow is-white"> <div class="column1 is-compare"> <div class="left-column_text">Email</div> </div> <div class="column2 is-compare is-purple"> <div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"> <div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/686433f81dd99f7d4de5259b_Check.svg"alt=""><img> <p class="table_text">Beacon provides live chat support during business hours</p> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column3 is-compare"> <div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"> <div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/686433f81dd99f7d4de5259b_Check.svg"alt=""><img> <p class="table_text">Breeze ChMS provides live chat support during business hours for immediate assistance</p> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="tablerow endrow"> <div class="column1 is-compare"> <div class="left-column_text">Nonprofit-Focused Support Team</div> </div> <div class="column2 is-compare is-purple"> <div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"> <div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/614b8c46183dbb5cb4f4c787/68fa33fd658c1e061f792993_68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""><img> <p class="table_text">Support access depends on plan tier with phone help during business hours only</p> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column3 is-compare"> <div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"> <div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/614b8c46183dbb5cb4f4c787/68fa33fd658c1e061f792993_68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""><img> <p class="table_text">Support access depends on plan tier with phone help during business hours only</p> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div></div>