Donor Management CRM Features
Easy Donor Database Donation History & Notes per Donor Donor Tags / Segments
Built-in Donation Tracking (No Integrations Needed) Emailing to Donors (Receipts, Thank yous, Newsletters) Smart Filters (Search by Donation, Campaign, Date...)
Export Donor Data Anytime Offline Donations Tracking Pre-filled donation forms

Pricing
N/A
Monthly fees plus card fees per gift
$500/mo + $50/user
card fees
Processing fees
1.2% + £0.20
Stripe non-profit rate for EU Visa/MasterCard; other cards and providers have different fees.
2.9% + $0.30
per transaction
Platform fees
0%
Beacon does not charge any platform fees on payments
N/A
Monthly fees
£36/mo
Starting price for Starter plan; higher tiers and annual discounts available.
$500 minimum + $50/user/month
Minimum platform fee plus per-user monthly fee.
Value for money
5.0
3.7

Features
5.0/5
Beacon: Simple donor management. No training needed. Get started immediately. 3.7/5
ClearView CRM: Solid donor database. Requires setup time and third-party tools. Donations
Basic donation tracking and reporting - records gifts but doesn't process payments directly Basic donation tracking and reporting. Limited online donation forms with transaction fees that eat into your fundraising dollars.
Ticketing
No ticketing system - focuses on donor data rather than event management
Basic event management features, but no comprehensive ticketing system for selling event tickets with payment processing.
Peer-to-Peer Fundraising
Limited peer-to-peer support - can track campaigns but lacks built-in fundraising tools Limited peer-to-peer fundraising features. Basic campaign setup but lacks robust tools for supporter engagement and social sharing.
Auctions
No auction tools - Beacon focuses on donor management and CRM features, not fundraising events ClearView CRM doesn't offer auction functionality. You'd need separate auction software and manual processes to track bidders and donations.
Raffles
No raffle capabilities - Beacon doesn't include event-based fundraising features No dedicated raffle functionality. You'd need workarounds using custom fields and manual processes to manage ticket sales and drawings.
Online store
No online store functionality - Beacon is built for donor relationships, not selling products No built-in online store capabilities. You'd need to integrate third-party e-commerce tools to sell merchandise or products.
Memberships
Beacon offers basic membership tracking and renewal reminders, but lacks automated membership payment processing and tiered membership management features.
ClearView CRM offers basic membership tracking and renewal reminders, but lacks automated membership workflows and integrated payment processing for dues collection.
Donor Management/CRM
Beacon provides solid donor tracking with gift history, contact management, and basic reporting, but lacks advanced analytics and donor journey mapping. Strong donor database management with contact history, giving patterns, and custom fields. Good reporting features for tracking donor engagement and campaign performance.
Emails & Newsletter
Beacon includes email marketing tools with basic templates and donor segmentation, but limited automation and no advanced personalization features. Basic email functionality for donor communications. Limited template options and segmentation features compared to dedicated email marketing tools.
Payment Processing
Beacon integrates with Stripe for payment processing but charges additional transaction fees on top of Stripe's fees, increasing your overall processing costs.
Beacon integrates with Stripe for payment processing but charges additional transaction fees on top of Stripe's fees, increasing your overall processing costs.

Payment methods
No payment processing - requires third-party tools
No payment processing - requires third-party tools
Credit Card Payments
Not supported - Beacon CRM focuses on donor management, not payment processing
Not supported - ClearView CRM is a donor management system without built-in payment capabilities
Apple Pay & Google Pay
Not supported - Beacon CRM focuses on donor management, not payment processing
Not supported - ClearView CRM doesn't include payment processing features
ACH / Bank Transfers
Not supported - Beacon CRM focuses on donor management, not payment processing
Not supported - ClearView CRM focuses on donor relationship management, not payment processing
Tap to Pay App
Not supported - Beacon CRM focuses on donor management, not payment processing
Not supported - ClearView CRM is designed for donor data management, not payment collection

Customer Support
5.0/5
3.7/5 Unlimited Support
Beacon offers limited support based on plan tier
ClearView CRM offers limited support based on plan tier
Phone Support / Office Hours Beacon provides phone support during standard business hours
ClearView CRM provides phone support during standard business hours
Webinars Beacon offers regular training webinars and educational sessions for users
ClearView CRM offers regular training webinars and educational sessions for users
Help Center Beacon maintains a comprehensive help center with articles and guides
ClearView CRM maintains a comprehensive help center with articles and guides
Email
Beacon provides live chat support during business hours ClearView CRM provides live chat support during business hours
Nonprofit-Focused Support Team
Support access depends on plan — priority help for top-tier users Support access depends on plan — priority help for top-tier users