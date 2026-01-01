Beacon and DonorSearch help you track donors and research prospects, but both charge monthly fees that add up over time. Zeffy gives you donor management, donation forms, event ticketing, and email tools — all with zero fees so you can invest every dollar in your mission instead of software costs.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Beacon VS Donor Search
Beacon and DonorSearch charge monthly fees before you raise a dollar. Zeffy operates on voluntary donor contributions, so 100% of donations reach your mission.
Beacon lacks auctions and ticketing while DonorSearch only does research. Zeffy handles donations, events, raffles, and memberships without juggling multiple platforms.
Beacon and DonorSearch serve large organizations with complex needs. Zeffy speaks your language and solves real problems facing small nonprofit teams every day.
Beacon charges monthly fees plus transaction costs that reduce your fundraising impact. Zeffy offers complete donor management with zero fees, so 100% of donations reach your cause while you track supporters, manage relationships, and grow your donor base.
DonorSearch focuses only on prospect research with custom pricing that adds up quickly. Zeffy provides full donor management plus fundraising tools in one platform with zero fees, helping you find, engage, and retain supporters without eating into your budget.
Yes. While Beacon and DonorSearch require multiple tools and fees for complete fundraising, Zeffy combines donor management, online donations, events, and peer-to-peer campaigns in one zero-fee platform that keeps more money for your mission.
Beacon and DonorSearch charge monthly fees plus transaction costs that drain your budget. Zeffy gives you complete donor management with zero fees, so you keep 100% of donations while tracking supporters and building lasting relationships.
Monthly fees add up fast and reduce funds for your mission. Zeffy offers donor tracking, relationship management, and fundraising tools with zero fees. Donors can leave voluntary contributions to support our platform, keeping your budget intact.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
