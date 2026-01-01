eTapestry

Donor Management CRM Features
Easy Donor Database Donation History & Notes per Donor Donor Tags / Segments
Built-in Donation Tracking (No Integrations Needed) Emailing to Donors (Receipts, Thank yous, Newsletters) Smart Filters (Search by Donation, Campaign, Date...) Export Donor Data Anytime
Offline Donations Tracking Pre-filled donation forms class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/688244e8c87679558de97ca0_check.svg"alt=""></div></div></div></div></div></div>

Pricing
N/A
Monthly fees plus card fees per gift
$600/year
Monthly fee and card fees also apply
Processing fees
1.2% + £0.20
Stripe nonprofit rates for EU Visa/Mastercard; higher rates apply for other cards and payment providers
2.99% + $0.30
Visa, Mastercard, Discover base rate; higher fees for Amex, ACH, chargebacks, and returned transactions
Platform fees
0%
Beacon does not charge any platform fees on payments
$600/year
Payment Enablement Fee for organizations using payment-enabled solutions
Monthly fees
£36/mo
Starter plan on monthly billing for 500–2,000 contacts; higher tiers available for larger contact volumes
$99–$119/month
Pricing varies by plan and constituent record count
Value for money
5.0
7.2

Features
5.0/5
Beacon: Simple donor management, ready to use. No training needed to get started.
3.5/5
eTapestry: Powerful but complex. Steep learning curve, requires training and setup time.
Donations
Beacon offers donor management and online donation forms, but charges processing fees on every transaction
eTapestry processes donations but charges 2.9% + $0.30 per transaction, plus monthly fees starting at $59/month.
Ticketing
No event ticketing capabilities - you'll need to integrate with third-party platforms for event management
eTapestry doesn't offer event ticketing. You'd need third-party ticketing platforms and manual data syncing for attendee records.
Peer-to-Peer Fundraising
Limited peer-to-peer fundraising tools - basic campaign setup without advanced social sharing features
eTapestry offers basic peer-to-peer fundraising through DIY pages, but with limited customization and social sharing features.
Auctions
No auction functionality available - would need separate auction software for fundraising events
eTapestry doesn't offer auction functionality. You'd need separate auction software and manual processes to track bidders and donations.
Raffles
No built-in raffle or lottery functionality - requires additional tools or manual management
eTapestry doesn't support raffle management. You'd need separate tools to run raffles and manually import winner data.
Online store
No e-commerce or online store features - focused solely on donor management and basic fundraising
eTapestry doesn't include e-commerce capabilities. You'd need third-party tools to sell merchandise or products online.
Memberships
Beacon offers basic membership tracking and renewal reminders, but lacks automated membership tiers and payment processing integration.
eTapestry offers basic membership tracking through custom fields and categories, but lacks dedicated membership management features like automated renewals or member portals.
Donor Management/CRM
Beacon provides solid donor tracking with contact management, donation history, and basic reporting, but lacks advanced analytics and donor insights.
Strong donor database with detailed contact records, gift history tracking, and relationship management. Offers robust reporting and analytics for donor insights.
Emails & Newsletter
Beacon includes email marketing tools with basic templates and segmentation, but limited automation and no advanced personalization features.
Includes email marketing tools with templates and segmentation capabilities. Allows targeted campaigns based on donor data and tracks email performance metrics.
Payment Processing
Beacon integrates with Stripe for payment processing but charges additional transaction fees on top of Stripe's fees, increasing your costs.
Beacon integrates with Stripe for payment processing but charges additional transaction fees on top of Stripe's fees, increasing your costs.

Payment methods
Link-in-bio platform with no payment processing
Limited credit cards only, requires third-party setup
Credit Card Payments
Not supported - Beacon is a link-in-bio platform for creators, not a payment processor
Limited - requires third-party integration with payment processors like Blackbaud Merchant Services
Apple Pay & Google Pay
Not supported - Beacon is a link-in-bio platform for creators, not a payment processor
Not supported - no mobile wallet payment options available through eTapestry
ACH / Bank Transfers
Not supported - Beacon is a link-in-bio platform for creators, not a payment processor
Not supported - eTapestry focuses on donor management and doesn't process ACH payments directly
Tap to Pay App
Not supported - Beacon is a link-in-bio platform for creators, not a payment processor
Not supported - eTapestry doesn't offer mobile point-of-sale or tap-to-pay functionality

Customer Support
5.0/5
3.5/5
Unlimited Support Beacon offers limited support based on plan tier
eTapestry offers tiered support based on subscription level, not unlimited
Phone Support / Office Hours Beacon provides phone support during standard business hours
eTapestry provides phone support during standard business hours
Webinars Beacon offers regular training webinars and educational sessions for users
eTapestry offers regular training webinars and educational sessions for users
Help Center
Beacon maintains a comprehensive help center with articles and guides eTapestry maintains a comprehensive help center with articles and guides
Email
Beacon provides live chat support during business hours
eTapestry provides live chat support during business hours
Nonprofit-Focused Support Team
Support access depends on plan tier — priority help for higher-paying users
Tiered support based on subscription level — more help costs more