Beacon and Little Green Light help you track donors and manage relationships, but they charge monthly fees that add up over time. Zeffy gives you donor management plus donation forms, event ticketing, and email tools — all with zero fees so every dollar stays with your mission.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Beacon VS Little Green Light
💰
Beacon charges monthly fees plus card fees, Little Green Light costs $45/month plus processing fees. Zeffy charges zero fees so every dollar goes to your mission.
🧰
Beacon and Little Green Light focus on donor management but need separate tools for donations, events, and sales. Zeffy handles everything in one platform.
🚀
Beacon and Little Green Light require complex setup and training. Zeffy works right away with simple tools that make sense for small nonprofit teams.
Beacon and Little Green Light only handle donor data, forcing you to pay for separate tools for donations, events, and fundraising. Zeffy combines donor management with payment processing, event ticketing, and fundraising tools in one free platform.
Traditional platforms like Beacon and Little Green Light charge monthly fees plus transaction costs just for tracking donors. Zeffy gives you donor management plus actual fundraising tools with zero platform fees, so you keep more of every donation.
Zeffy offers complete donor management with zero platform fees, while Beacon and Little Green Light charge monthly fees plus transaction costs. You get donation processing, donor tracking, and email tools in one platform without paying extra for each gift received.
Beacon charges monthly fees plus card processing fees, and Little Green Light costs $45/month plus transaction fees. Zeffy is completely free with no monthly charges or platform fees. Donors can leave voluntary contributions to support our mission.
Yes. While Beacon and Little Green Light focus only on donor data, Zeffy includes donation processing, event ticketing, online stores, raffles, auctions, and peer-to-peer fundraising. You get everything in one free platform instead of paying for multiple tools.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
