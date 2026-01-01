Beacon and LiveImpact help you track donors and manage relationships, but they charge monthly fees that add up over time. Zeffy gives you donor management plus donation forms, event ticketing, and email tools — all with zero fees so every dollar stays with your mission.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Beacon VS Live Impact
💸
Beacon charges monthly fees plus transaction costs, LiveImpact costs $150/month plus card fees. Zeffy charges zero fees so every dollar goes to your mission.
🧰
Beacon lacks auctions, raffles, and stores. LiveImpact offers basic tools with limited customization. Zeffy provides full fundraising capabilities in one platform.
🤝
Beacon and LiveImpact limit support based on your plan. Zeffy offers unlimited help to every nonprofit, ensuring you get assistance when you need it most.
Zeffy offers complete donor management with zero fees on all donations, while Beacon charges monthly fees plus transaction costs. You get donation forms, payment processing, and donor tracking in one platform without eating into your fundraising.
Unlike LiveImpact's $150 monthly fee plus card fees, Zeffy is completely free with optional donor contributions. You get the same donor management features without budget constraints, letting you focus funds on your mission instead of software costs.
Yes, and more. Zeffy includes donation processing, donor management, event ticketing, online stores, and peer-to-peer campaigns all fee-free. Both competitors require separate tools or charge extra fees for these essential fundraising features.
Zeffy is the only platform that's completely free for nonprofits. While Beacon and LiveImpact charge monthly fees plus transaction costs, Zeffy covers all platform costs through optional donor contributions, so 100% of donations reach your cause.
No. Zeffy includes everything in one platform: donation forms, event ticketing, online stores, peer-to-peer campaigns, and full donor management. Beacon and LiveImpact require separate tools for many fundraising activities, adding complexity and costs.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
