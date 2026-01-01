Beacon and Salesforce help you track donors, but they charge monthly fees that add up fast. Zeffy gives you donor management plus donation forms, event ticketing, and email tools — all with zero fees so every dollar stays with your mission.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Beacon VS Salesforce
Beacon charges monthly fees plus card fees, and Salesforce costs $60+ per user monthly. Zeffy charges zero fees, so every dollar donated goes to your mission.
Beacon and Salesforce require third-party payment processors with complex setup. Zeffy handles all payments built-in with donors covering optional fees.
Beacon and Salesforce focus on donor data but lack auction, raffle, and ticketing tools. Zeffy includes everything you need to fundraise and engage supporters.
Beacon charges monthly fees plus transaction fees on every donation, eating into your fundraising budget. Zeffy gives you complete donor management tools with zero fees - track donors, send receipts, and build relationships without losing money on every gift.
Salesforce costs $60 per user monthly plus card fees, and requires expensive add-ons for basic nonprofit features. Zeffy provides everything you need - donor tracking, online donations, and receipting - completely free with optional donor contributions.
Yes! Unlike Beacon or Salesforce that focus only on tracking donors, Zeffy combines donation processing, donor management, and receipting in one platform. Accept gifts, track relationships, and manage supporters without paying fees or juggling multiple tools.
Most donor management systems like Beacon and Salesforce charge monthly fees plus transaction costs, draining your budget. Zeffy combines donation processing and donor management with zero fees - track relationships, process gifts, and send receipts without losing money.
No! Unlike Beacon or Salesforce that require separate payment processors and costly integrations, Zeffy handles everything in one place. Accept donations, track donor relationships, and manage communications without juggling multiple expensive tools.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
