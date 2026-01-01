Beacon and Tessitura help you track donors and manage relationships, but they charge fees that reduce your fundraising impact. Zeffy gives you donor management plus donation forms, event ticketing, and email tools — all with zero fees so every dollar stays with your mission.
Beacon VS Tessitura
Beacon charges monthly fees plus transaction costs, and Tessitura starts at $8,000+ monthly. Zeffy charges zero fees so every dollar goes to your mission.
Run raffles, auctions, and peer-to-peer campaigns in one place. Beacon and Tessitura require separate tools and manual workarounds for these fundraisers.
Launch donation pages and events in minutes with Zeffy's ready-to-use tools. Skip the lengthy implementations and training that Beacon and Tessitura demand.
Beacon charges monthly fees plus transaction fees on every donation, eating into your fundraising budget. Zeffy offers complete donor management with zero fees - track donors, send thank-you emails, and manage relationships without losing money on processing costs.
Tessitura costs $8,000+ monthly and targets large arts organizations with complex needs. Zeffy is built for small nonprofits - you get donor management, fundraising tools, and payment processing for free, with donors having the option to leave a voluntary contribution.
Unlike Beacon or Tessitura that focus only on donor tracking, Zeffy combines donor management with fundraising tools like auctions, raffles, ticketing, and peer-to-peer campaigns. You get everything in one platform without paying monthly fees or transaction costs.
Beacon charges monthly subscription fees plus transaction costs on every donation, reducing your fundraising impact. Zeffy provides complete donor management for free - track giving history, send personalized thank-you notes, and segment supporters without monthly bills eating into your budget.
Tessitura costs $8,000+ monthly and targets large arts organizations with complex needs. Zeffy gives small nonprofits powerful donor management tools for free - track relationships, automate thank-you emails, and analyze giving patterns without expensive setup fees or monthly costs.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
