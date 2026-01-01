BetterWorld charges 2.9% + $0.30 per transaction. Enthuse charges 1.9% + 20p plus monthly fees up to £40. Both take fees from every donation raised.
BetterWorld VS Enthuse
🎟️
BetterWorld and Enthuse take 1.5–2.9% of every ticket sale plus transaction fees. Zeffy covers all processing costs so your 50/50 draw or basket raffle raises the full amount for your cause.
🔓
BetterWorld locks raffles behind paid subscriptions, and Enthuse requires higher-tier plans to access raffle tools. Zeffy includes raffles, ticketing, auctions, and every fundraising feature at zero cost.
❤️
BetterWorld asks donors to opt in to cover fees at checkout, and Enthuse charges monthly subscriptions up to £40. Zeffy relies on voluntary contributions from donors so you never pay a cent to fundraise.
BetterWorld charges 2.9% + $0.30 per transaction, while Enthuse takes 1.9% + 20p plus monthly fees up to £40. Zeffy covers all processing fees so you keep 100% of donations.
Yes. Zeffy includes online stores, ticketing, and auctions at zero cost. BetterWorld locks stores behind paid plans, and Enthuse requires third-party integrations for merchandise sales.
Yes. Zeffy includes donations, ticketing, raffles, peer-to-peer campaigns, and online stores at zero cost. BetterWorld and Enthuse lock most tools behind paid plans, so you'll pay monthly fees just to access basic fundraising features.
No. Zeffy accepts all payment types without requiring donor logins. BetterWorld requires accounts for bank transfers, and Enthuse limits payment options to cards only, making it harder for supporters to give.
Yes. Zeffy's nonprofit experts respond in 2-6 hours with US-focused guidance. BetterWorld's support structure isn't clear, and Enthuse operates on UK time zones with UK charity regulations that don't apply to US nonprofits.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
