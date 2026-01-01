BetterWorld keeps 100% of donations free. JustGiving takes 5% — $5,000 on every $100,000 raised going to platform fees, not your mission.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
BetterWorld VS JustGiving
💯
BetterWorld charges donors at checkout and JustGiving takes 5% off the top. Zeffy covers all fees so you keep 100% of every donation, ticket sale, and raffle entry without asking supporters to pay extra.
🇺🇸
BetterWorld's support structure isn't clear and JustGiving's help runs on UK hours. Zeffy's nonprofit experts respond in 2–6 hours via chat, email, and phone during your workday with answers that fit US tax rules and compliance.
📲
BetterWorld requires donor accounts for bank transfers and JustGiving only accepts cards online. Zeffy processes credit cards, ACH, Apple Pay, and Google Pay with no logins required, plus mobile tools for in-person events.
Yes. Zeffy accepts ACH bank transfers and credit cards with zero fees, plus our mobile app lets you take donations at events. BetterWorld requires donor accounts for bank transfers, and JustGiving doesn't offer ACH or in-person tools.
Never. Zeffy includes auctions, raffles, ticketing, and online stores at zero cost. BetterWorld locks these behind paid subscriptions, and JustGiving doesn't offer them at all.
Yes. Zeffy gives you donations, ticketing, raffles, auctions, and online stores at zero cost. BetterWorld and JustGiving lock key tools behind paid plans or take platform fees, so you pay to access what you need.
No. Zeffy accepts all payment types without donor logins and covers all fees. BetterWorld requires accounts for bank transfers, and JustGiving takes 5% off every donation before it reaches you.
Absolutely. Zeffy's nonprofit experts respond in 2-6 hours and know US tax rules. BetterWorld's support isn't nonprofit-specific, and JustGiving operates on UK time with UK regulations.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua. Ut enim ad minim veniam, quis nostrud exercitation ullamco laboris nisi ut aliquip ex ea commodo consequat. Duis aute irure dolor in reprehenderit in voluptate velit esse cillum dolore eu fugiat nulla pariatur.
Block quote
Ordered list
Unordered list
Bold text
Emphasis
Superscript
Subscript
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua. Ut enim ad minim veniam, quis nostrud exercitation ullamco laboris nisi ut aliquip ex ea commodo consequat. Duis aute irure dolor in reprehenderit in voluptate velit esse cillum dolore eu fugiat nulla pariatur.
Block quote
Ordered list
Unordered list
Bold text
Emphasis
Superscript
Subscript