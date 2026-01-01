BetterWorld asks donors to pay extra fees at checkout. Subsplash takes 2.99% from every donation. Both cost nonprofits money — $2,900 on $100,000 raised.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
BetterWorld VS Subsplash
💸
BetterWorld charges 2.9% + $0.30 per card transaction and gates raffles behind paid subscriptions. Subsplash takes 2.99% per gift and focuses on church engagement, not nonprofit fundraising. Zeffy covers all fees and gives you every tool at zero cost.
🎟️
BetterWorld locks raffles behind higher-tier plans and has no auction tools. Subsplash has no raffle or auction features at all. Zeffy includes raffles, auctions, ticketing, and peer-to-peer in one platform with zero fees.
🔓
BetterWorld requires donor accounts for ACH payments and limits digital wallets to online forms. Subsplash restricts ACH to recurring gifts and has no in-person payment tools. Zeffy accepts all payment types with no logins or hardware required.
Yes. Zeffy includes donations, ticketing, auctions, raffles, peer-to-peer campaigns, and online stores at zero cost. BetterWorld and Subsplash lock key features behind paid plans, forcing you to upgrade or pay extra fees to access the tools your nonprofit needs.
No. Zeffy accepts all payment types without requiring donor accounts or checkout fees. BetterWorld requires accounts for bank transfers, and Subsplash limits digital wallets to their mobile app only, creating barriers for your supporters.
Absolutely. Zeffy's nonprofit experts respond within 2-6 hours via chat, email, and phone at no cost. BetterWorld's support structure isn't clear, and Subsplash reserves priority help for higher-paying plans, not mission-driven teams.
Yes. Zeffy gives you donations, ticketing, auctions, raffles, and stores at zero cost. BetterWorld locks these behind paid plans, and Subsplash focuses on church tools that require setup fees and monthly subscriptions.
No. Zeffy accepts all payment types without accounts or extra fees. BetterWorld requires donor accounts for bank transfers, and Subsplash limits digital wallets to their mobile app only.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua. Ut enim ad minim veniam, quis nostrud exercitation ullamco laboris nisi ut aliquip ex ea commodo consequat. Duis aute irure dolor in reprehenderit in voluptate velit esse cillum dolore eu fugiat nulla pariatur.
Block quote
Ordered list
Unordered list
Bold text
Emphasis
Superscript
Subscript
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua. Ut enim ad minim veniam, quis nostrud exercitation ullamco laboris nisi ut aliquip ex ea commodo consequat. Duis aute irure dolor in reprehenderit in voluptate velit esse cillum dolore eu fugiat nulla pariatur.
Block quote
Ordered list
Unordered list
Bold text
Emphasis
Superscript
Subscript