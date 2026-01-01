Blackbaud charges 2.99% plus $600 annually. Pledge takes 5% if donors don't tip. Both eat into your mission funding — $2,900 to $5,000 lost on every $100,000 raised.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
💯
Blackbaud takes 2.99% plus merchant fees on every transaction, and Pledge charges 2.9% on gifts over $1,000. Zeffy covers all processing costs so 100% of every donation goes to your mission.
🎟️
Blackbaud requires separate enterprise products for auctions and raffles, and Pledge doesn't offer them at all. Zeffy includes donations, events, raffles, auctions, and memberships in one free platform.
🧰
Blackbaud sells fundraising tools separately with implementation timelines, and Pledge limits features to paid tiers. Zeffy gives you everything you need to raise money year-round at zero cost.
Yes. Zeffy includes donations, events, memberships, raffles, auctions, and online stores in one platform — all 100% free. Unlike Blackbaud and Pledge that require separate tools or paid add-ons for different fundraising activities, you get everything you need in one place without juggling multiple logins or learning new systems mid-campaign.
Absolutely. Zeffy charges zero platform fees, zero processing fees, and zero monthly fees on donations of any size. While Blackbaud takes 2.99% + fees and Pledge charges on larger gifts plus monthly disbursement costs, you keep every dollar your donors give. Donors have the option to leave a voluntary contribution to support our platform.
Yes. Zeffy provides free live chat, email, and phone support to every organization — no contracts required. Our team responds within 2–6 business hours and includes nonprofit fundraising experts who understand your challenges. Unlike competitors that reserve quality support for enterprise clients, we believe every nonprofit deserves real help.
Yes. Zeffy includes donations, events, memberships, raffles, auctions, and online stores in one platform — all 100% free. Blackbaud sells tools separately and Pledge requires paid plans for full features, so you'd pay extra for ticketing, branding, or advanced tools.
Never. Zeffy charges zero fees on gifts of any size, so a $5,000 donation stays $5,000. Blackbaud takes 2.99% + fees on every gift, and Pledge charges 2.9% on donations over $1,000 — that's $145+ lost on larger gifts that should go to your mission.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
