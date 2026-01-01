Bloomerang and DonorSnap both offer donor management tools, but they charge monthly fees that add up over time. Zeffy gives you donor tracking, online donation forms, event ticketing, and email tools — all with zero fees so you keep 100% of every donation for your mission.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Bloomerang VS Donorsnap
Zeffy charges zero fees on donations, raffles, and events so you keep 100% of what you raise for your mission
Zeffy includes auctions, raffles, ticketing, and online stores in one platform so you can run any fundraising event without juggling multiple tools
Zeffy provides unlimited phone, chat, and email support whenever you need help, not just during standard office hours
Zeffy offers complete donor management with zero fees, while Bloomerang charges 1% platform fees plus card processing costs, and DonorSnap requires monthly fees on top of payment processing. You keep 100% of donations with Zeffy.
Yes, Zeffy combines donor management with built-in payment processing at zero cost. Unlike DonorSnap which requires separate payment systems, or Bloomerang with expensive fees, Zeffy handles everything in one platform.
Zeffy provides donor tracking, giving history, and relationship management without monthly software costs or transaction fees. Traditional CRMs like Bloomerang and DonorSnap charge ongoing fees that eat into your fundraising budget.
Zeffy provides complete donor management with zero platform fees. Bloomerang charges 1% platform fees plus card processing costs, while DonorSnap requires monthly subscription fees plus separate payment processing setup and costs.
Yes, Zeffy combines donor tracking, giving history, and payment processing in one platform at zero cost. Unlike DonorSnap which only manages data or Bloomerang with expensive fees, you get everything without juggling multiple systems.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
