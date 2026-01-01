Bloomerang VS Donorsnap

DonorSnap

Donor Management CRM Features
Easy Donor Database Donation History & Notes per Donor
Donor Tags / Segments
Built-in Donation Tracking (No Integrations Needed) Emailing to Donors (Receipts, Thank yous, Newsletters) Smart Filters (Search by Donation, Campaign, Date...)
Export Donor Data Anytime Offline Donations Tracking Pre-filled donation forms

Pricing
1% - Card fees + platform cut
N/A - No pricing information available
Processing fees: 2.2% + $0.30 per transaction for credit/debit cards (Visa/MC/Discover); 0.8% + $0.30 per transaction for ACH
Processing fees: 2.2% + $0.30 per transaction for Visa, MasterCard, & Discover; American Express: 3.5% + $0.30 per transaction; ACH: 0.8% capped at $5.00 (donations of $625+ only charged $5.00)
Platform fees: 1% fundraising platform fee on all transactions processed through Bloomerang
Platform fees: $10/month Stripe integration fee
Monthly fees: N/A - No monthly minimums or hidden fees
Monthly fees: $50/month - Starting price for up to 1,000 contacts; higher tiers available
Value for money: 4.6
Value for money: 4.8

Features
4.6/5 - Strong donor database, but requires separate tools for payments, events, and fundraising.
4.8/5 - Solid donor tracking, but needs integrations for payments, ticketing, and peer-to-peer campaigns.
Donations: Accepts online donations with basic forms. Charges processing fees on top of credit card rates for every gift received.
Donations: DonorSnap tracks donation history and donor relationships but doesn't process payments. You'll need separate payment processing and integration setup.
Ticketing: Basic event registration available. Charges fees on ticket sales and lacks advanced seating charts or check-in features.
Ticketing: DonorSnap doesn't offer event ticketing. You'd need separate ticketing software and manual work to connect attendee data to your donor records.
Peer-to-Peer Fundraising: Limited peer-to-peer fundraising tools. Basic campaign setup without advanced social sharing or team management features.
Peer-to-Peer Fundraising: DonorSnap lacks peer-to-peer fundraising tools. You'd need separate P2P software and manual work to import supporter data into your donor database.
Auctions: Bloomerang doesn't offer auction tools. You'll need separate software to run silent auctions or live bidding events.
Auctions: DonorSnap doesn't offer auction functionality. You'd need separate auction software and manual processes to track bidders in your donor database.
Raffles: No raffle management system. You'll need separate tools to run ticket sales, drawings, and winner selection for raffles.
Raffles: DonorSnap doesn't support raffle management. You'd need separate raffle software and manual processes to track participants in your donor system.
Online store: No built-in online store features. You'll need third-party tools to sell merchandise or branded items for fundraising.
Online store: DonorSnap doesn't include e-commerce features. You'd need separate online store software and manual processes to connect sales data to donor records.
Memberships: Bloomerang offers basic membership tracking through donor records but lacks dedicated membership management features like automated renewals or member portals.
Memberships: DonorSnap offers basic membership tracking through custom fields and tags, but lacks dedicated membership management features like automated renewals or member portals.
Donor Management/CRM: Strong donor database with detailed giving history, wealth screening, and reporting tools designed specifically for fundraising teams and donor stewardship.
Donor Management/CRM: DonorSnap provides solid donor database management with custom fields, donation tracking, and basic reporting, though interface feels outdated compared to modern alternatives.
Emails & Newsletter: Includes email marketing tools with templates and segmentation, but requires upgrading to higher-tier plans for advanced features like automation workflows.
Emails & Newsletter: DonorSnap includes basic email capabilities for donor communications, but limited template options and no advanced segmentation for targeted campaigns.
Payment Processing: Processes donations with transaction fees ranging from 2.9% + $0.30 per transaction, plus monthly software costs that add up quickly for small nonprofits.
Payment Processing: Processes donations with transaction fees ranging from 2.9% + $0.30 per transaction, plus monthly software costs that add up quickly for small nonprofits.

Payment methods
No payment processing - requires third-party tools (Bloomerang)
No payment processing - requires third-party tools (DonorSnap)
Credit Card Payments: Not supported - Bloomerang focuses on donor management and CRM, not payment processing
Credit Card Payments: Not supported - DonorSnap is a donor database system without built-in payment processing
Apple Pay & Google Pay: Not supported - Bloomerang focuses on donor management and CRM, not payment processing
Apple Pay & Google Pay: Not supported - DonorSnap doesn't include payment gateway features for digital wallets
ACH / Bank Transfers: Not supported - Bloomerang focuses on donor management and CRM, not payment processing
ACH / Bank Transfers: Not supported - DonorSnap focuses on donor data management, not payment processing
Tap to Pay App: Not supported - Bloomerang focuses on donor management and CRM, not payment processing
Tap to Pay App: Not supported - DonorSnap is donor management software without mobile payment capabilities

Customer Support
4.6/5 (Bloomerang)
4.8/5 (DonorSnap) Unlimited Support: Bloomerang offers limited support based on plan tier
Unlimited Support: DonorSnap offers limited support based on plan tier
Phone Support / Office Hours Bloomerang provides phone support during standard business hours
DonorSnap provides phone support during standard business hours
Webinars Bloomerang offers regular training webinars and educational sessions
DonorSnap offers regular training webinars and educational sessions
Help Center
Bloomerang maintains a comprehensive help center with articles and guides
DonorSnap maintains a comprehensive help center with guides and FAQs
Email
Bloomerang provides live chat support during business hours
DonorSnap provides live chat support during business hours Nonprofit-Focused Support Team
Support access depends on plan tier with phone and chat during business hours only (Bloomerang) Support access depends on plan tier with phone and chat during business hours only (DonorSnap)