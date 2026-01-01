Bloomerang and LiveImpact both offer donor management tools, but they charge monthly fees that add up over time. Zeffy gives you donor tracking, automated thank-you emails, and donation forms with zero fees — so you can focus on building relationships without worrying about software costs eating into your budget.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Bloomerang VS Live Impact
💰
Bloomerang and LiveImpact charge fees on every donation plus monthly costs. Zeffy charges zero fees, so more money goes to your mission.
🧰
Bloomerang and LiveImpact only track donors but can't process donations. Zeffy handles everything from donation forms to donor follow-up in one place.
☎️
Bloomerang and LiveImpact limit support by plan tier. Zeffy provides unlimited phone and email support to every organization at no extra cost.
Zeffy offers complete donor management with zero fees, while Bloomerang charges 2.9% + $0.30 per transaction plus 1% platform fees, and LiveImpact costs $150/month plus card fees. You keep 100% of donations and get built-in payment processing, email tools, and donor tracking in one platform.
No. Unlike Bloomerang and LiveImpact that require separate payment integrations, Zeffy includes built-in donation forms, credit card processing, ACH payments, and Apple/Google Pay. Everything works together seamlessly without additional setup or monthly fees.
Zeffy combines donor tracking, automated receipts, and giving analytics with actual fundraising tools like donation forms and event ticketing. You get relationship management plus the ability to collect donations, unlike platforms that only track donors but can't process gifts.
Zeffy is completely free with zero platform fees. Bloomerang charges 2.9% + $0.30 per transaction plus 1% platform fees, while LiveImpact costs $150/month plus card processing fees. With Zeffy, you keep 100% of donations and get donor management, payment processing, and fundraising tools at no cost.
Yes. Unlike Bloomerang and LiveImpact that focus only on donor tracking, Zeffy combines complete donor management with built-in donation forms, payment processing, and automated receipts. You can track donor relationships and collect gifts in one platform without needing separate payment processors or additional monthly fees.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
