Donor Management CRM Features
Easy Donor Database
✅
✅ Donation History & Notes per Donor
✅
✅
Donor Tags / Segments
✅
✅
Built-in Donation Tracking (No Integrations Needed)
✅ ✅
Emailing to Donors (Receipts, Thank yous, Newsletters)
✅
✅ Smart Filters (Search by Donation, Campaign, Date...)
✅
✅
Export Donor Data Anytime
✅ ✅
Offline Donations Tracking
✅
✅ Pre-filled donation forms
✅
✅

Pricing
1%
Card fees plus platform cut
$150/month
plus card fees per gift
Processing fees
2.2% + $0.30
per transaction for credit/debit cards (Visa/MC/Discover); 0.8% + $0.30 per transaction for ACH
1.99% + $0.49
per credit card transaction; alternatively reported as 2.9% + $0.30 per transaction on some sources
Platform fees
1%
fundraising platform fee on all transactions processed through Bloomerang
$0
No fee
Monthly fees
N/A
No pricing information available
$150/month
Starting price for Fundraising & Donor Management Starter plan; higher tiers available up to $350/month
Value for money
4.6
4.7

Features
4.6/5
Strong donor database, but requires integrations for email and ticketing.
4.7/5
Basic donor tracking, but limited analytics and automation for growing nonprofits.
Donations
Bloomerang focuses on donor management and relationship tracking rather than donation processing. While they integrate with payment processors, they don't offer built-in donation forms or payment processing capabilities.
LiveImpact focuses on donor management and CRM features but lacks integrated donation processing capabilities.
Ticketing
Bloomerang doesn't provide event ticketing functionality. Their platform is designed for donor relationship management, not event management or ticket sales.
LiveImpact doesn't provide event ticketing capabilities. You'd need additional software to sell and manage event tickets.
Peer-to-Peer Fundraising
Limited peer-to-peer fundraising support. While they can track donor relationships, they don't provide dedicated tools for supporters to create their own fundraising campaigns.
LiveImpact doesn't support peer-to-peer fundraising campaigns. You'd need additional platforms for supporter-led fundraising.
Auctions
No auction management features. Bloomerang's donor management platform doesn't include tools for running silent auctions or managing bidding processes.
LiveImpact doesn't offer auction functionality. You'd need separate auction software and manual donor follow-up processes.
Raffles
No raffle management features available. Bloomerang's donor management system doesn't include tools for running raffles or managing raffle ticket sales.
LiveImpact doesn't offer raffle or lottery functionality. You'd need separate tools and manual processes for raffle management.
Online store
Bloomerang doesn't offer e-commerce or online store capabilities. Their platform is built specifically for donor relationship management and fundraising analytics.
LiveImpact doesn't include e-commerce functionality. You'd need separate tools to sell merchandise or products online.
Memberships
Bloomerang doesn't offer built-in membership management. You'll need to integrate with third-party tools or manage memberships manually outside the platform.
LiveImpact offers basic membership tracking but lacks automated renewal reminders and tiered membership management features that growing nonprofits need.
Donor Management/CRM
Strong donor database with detailed giving history, wealth screening, and reporting. Includes donor segmentation and basic task management for follow-ups.
LiveImpact offers donor tracking and basic reporting, but lacks advanced analytics and donor journey mapping that help you understand giving patterns.
Emails & Newsletter
Basic email capabilities included, but limited templates and automation. Advanced email marketing requires integrating with external platforms like Mailchimp or Constant Contact.
LiveImpact provides email tools but with limited templates and basic segmentation, making it harder to create engaging donor communications.
Payment Processing
Bloomerang processes donations but charges 2.9% + $0.30 per transaction. They also require separate integrations for different payment methods and recurring gifts.
Bloomerang processes donations but charges 2.9% + $0.30 per transaction. They also require separate integrations for different payment methods and recurring gifts.

Payment methods
No payment processing - requires third-party tools
No payment processing - requires third-party tools
Credit Card Payments
Not supported - Bloomerang focuses on donor management and CRM, not payment processing
Not supported - LiveImpact is a donor management platform without built-in payment capabilities
Apple Pay & Google Pay
Not supported - Bloomerang focuses on donor management and CRM, not payment processing
Not supported - LiveImpact doesn't offer payment processing features
ACH / Bank Transfers
Not supported - Bloomerang focuses on donor management and CRM, not payment processing
Not supported - LiveImpact focuses on donor engagement and stewardship, not payment processing
Tap to Pay App
Not supported - Bloomerang focuses on donor management and CRM, not payment processing
Not supported - LiveImpact specializes in donor relationship management, not payment collection

Customer Support
4.6/5
4.7/5 Unlimited Support
Bloomerang offers limited support based on plan tier
LiveImpact offers limited support based on plan tier
Phone Support / Office Hours Bloomerang provides phone support during standard business hours
LiveImpact provides phone support during standard business hours
Webinars Bloomerang offers regular training webinars and educational sessions for users
LiveImpact offers regular training webinars and educational sessions for users
Help Center
Bloomerang maintains a comprehensive help center with articles and guides
LiveImpact maintains a help center with articles and guides
Email
Bloomerang provides live chat support during business hours
LiveImpact provides live chat support during business hours Nonprofit-Focused Support Team
Support access depends on plan — priority help for top-tier users Support access depends on plan — priority help for top-tier users