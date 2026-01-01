Bloomerang and Planning Center help you track donors and manage relationships, but both charge fees that reduce your ministry budget. Zeffy gives you donor management, donation forms, event ticketing, and volunteer coordination — all with zero fees so every dollar stays with your church's mission.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Bloomerang VS Planning Center
Bloomerang charges 1% plus card fees, Planning Center adds monthly fees on top of processing costs. Zeffy charges zero fees, so every dollar donated goes directly to your mission.
Bloomerang lacks auctions, raffles, and ticketing. Planning Center missing peer-to-peer, memberships, and stores. Zeffy includes everything you need for fundraising in one platform.
Bloomerang and Planning Center offer tiered support based on what you pay. Zeffy provides unlimited phone, chat, and email support to every organization at no extra cost.
Zeffy offers complete donor management with zero fees, while Bloomerang charges monthly costs plus 1% platform cuts. You get donation tracking, automated receipts, and donor communications without eating into your fundraising budget.
Unlike Planning Center's monthly fees plus card processing costs, Zeffy provides full fundraising tools at zero cost. You can run campaigns, manage donors, and process gifts without budget constraints holding back your mission.
Yes. Zeffy delivers donor tracking, automated communications, and gift management that rivals Bloomerang, but without monthly fees or platform cuts. More money stays with your cause instead of software expenses.
Zeffy gives you complete donor management without the monthly fees or platform cuts that Bloomerang charges. Track donations, send automated receipts, and build donor relationships while keeping 100% of what you raise for your mission.
Unlike Planning Center's monthly subscription plus processing fees, Zeffy offers donor tracking and fundraising tools at zero cost. Manage your supporters and run campaigns without software expenses cutting into your budget.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
