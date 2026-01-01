Bloomerang and ProDon help you track donors and manage relationships, but both charge monthly fees that add up over time. Zeffy gives you donor management, online donation forms, event ticketing, and email tools — all with zero fees so you keep 100% of every donation for your mission.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Bloomerang VS Pro Don
💸
Bloomerang and ProDon charge monthly subscription fees plus processing costs. Zeffy charges zero fees, so every dollar donated goes directly to your mission.
🧰
Bloomerang and ProDon focus on donor databases but lack auction, raffle, and ticketing tools. Zeffy handles all your fundraising activities in one place.
🤝
Bloomerang and ProDon offer limited support tiers based on your plan. Zeffy provides unlimited support to every organization, regardless of size.
Zeffy gives you complete donor management plus fundraising tools with zero fees. While Bloomerang and ProDon charge monthly subscriptions plus processing fees, Zeffy covers everything from donor tracking to online donations at no cost to your organization.
Zeffy combines donor management with actual fundraising capabilities in one platform. Unlike Bloomerang or ProDon that focus only on tracking donors, Zeffy lets you manage relationships and collect donations seamlessly without paying subscription or processing fees.
Yes, Zeffy tracks donor relationships, manages recurring gifts, and sends automated thank-you emails just like traditional CRMs. Plus, you get event ticketing, online stores, and peer-to-peer fundraising that most donor management platforms charge extra for.
Zeffy eliminates all fees that eat into your donations. While Bloomerang charges 1% platform fees plus card processing costs, and ProDon stacks monthly subscription fees on top of processing fees, Zeffy covers everything at zero cost to your organization.
Zeffy includes donor tracking, automated thank-you emails, recurring gift management, and detailed donor profiles just like traditional CRMs. Plus you get integrated fundraising tools like event ticketing and online stores that other platforms charge separately for.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua. Ut enim ad minim veniam, quis nostrud exercitation ullamco laboris nisi ut aliquip ex ea commodo consequat. Duis aute irure dolor in reprehenderit in voluptate velit esse cillum dolore eu fugiat nulla pariatur.
Block quote
Ordered list
Unordered list
Bold text
Emphasis
Superscript
Subscript
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua. Ut enim ad minim veniam, quis nostrud exercitation ullamco laboris nisi ut aliquip ex ea commodo consequat. Duis aute irure dolor in reprehenderit in voluptate velit esse cillum dolore eu fugiat nulla pariatur.
Block quote
Ordered list
Unordered list
Bold text
Emphasis
Superscript
Subscript