Bloomerang and Salesforce help you track donors, but both charge monthly fees that add up fast. Zeffy gives you donor management, donation forms, event ticketing, and email tools — all with zero fees so you can focus your budget on your mission, not software costs.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Bloomerang VS Salesforce
💯
Bloomerang takes 1% plus card fees, and Salesforce costs $60 per user monthly. Zeffy charges zero fees, so every donation goes directly to your mission.
💳
Bloomerang and Salesforce require separate payment processors and complex integrations. Zeffy includes all payment methods built-in.
📞
Bloomerang offers tiered support, and Salesforce charges extra for phone help. Zeffy provides unlimited support to every organization at no cost.
Zeffy gives you complete donor management with zero fees. While Bloomerang charges card fees plus a 1% platform cut on every donation, Zeffy keeps 100% of your funds. You get donor tracking, automated thank-you emails, and detailed giving reports without paying monthly subscriptions or transaction fees.
Zeffy offers everything small nonprofits need without Salesforce's complexity or cost. While Salesforce charges $60 per user monthly plus card fees and requires technical setup, Zeffy provides ready-to-use donor management, online forms, and payment processing at zero cost to your organization.
Yes, Zeffy combines donation processing with donor management in one platform. Unlike Bloomerang or Salesforce that require separate payment processors, Zeffy handles everything from online giving forms to donor profiles and communication tracking, all with zero fees to your nonprofit.
Zeffy combines donor management with payment processing at zero cost. Unlike Bloomerang's 1% platform fees or Salesforce's $60 monthly charges, you keep every dollar donated while tracking donor relationships, sending automated thank-yous, and generating giving reports.
Donors have the option to leave a voluntary contribution to support Zeffy's platform. This means your nonprofit pays nothing for donor database management, online giving forms, or payment processing while maintaining complete donor records and communication history.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua. Ut enim ad minim veniam, quis nostrud exercitation ullamco laboris nisi ut aliquip ex ea commodo consequat. Duis aute irure dolor in reprehenderit in voluptate velit esse cillum dolore eu fugiat nulla pariatur.
Block quote
Ordered list
Unordered list
Bold text
Emphasis
Superscript
Subscript
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua. Ut enim ad minim veniam, quis nostrud exercitation ullamco laboris nisi ut aliquip ex ea commodo consequat. Duis aute irure dolor in reprehenderit in voluptate velit esse cillum dolore eu fugiat nulla pariatur.
Block quote
Ordered list
Unordered list
Bold text
Emphasis
Superscript
Subscript