Bloomerang VS Salesforce

Donor Management CRM Features
Easy Donor Database: ✅ | ✅ Donation History & Notes per Donor: ✅ | ✅ Donor Tags / Segments: ✅ | ✅ Built-in Donation Tracking (No Integrations Needed): ✅ | ❌ Emailing to Donors (Receipts, Thank yous, Newsletters): ✅ | ✅
Smart Filters (Search by Donation, Campaign, Date...): ✅ | ✅ Export Donor Data Anytime: ✅ | ✅
Offline Donations Tracking: ✅ | ✅ Pre-filled donation forms: ✅ | ❌

Pricing
Bloomerang: 1% - Card fees plus platform cut
Salesforce: $60/user/month plus card fees

Processing fees:
Bloomerang: 2.2% + $0.30 per transaction for credit/debit cards (Visa/MC/Discover); 0.8% + $0.30 per transaction for ACH
Salesforce: N/A - No pricing information available

Platform fees:
Bloomerang: 1% fundraising platform fee on all transactions processed through Bloomerang
Salesforce: N/A - No separate platform fees - pricing is included in the per-user monthly subscription costs. Power of Us Program provides 10 free licenses to eligible nonprofits. Experience Cloud for Nonprofits: Customer Community $0.50/login/month or $1.25/member/month; Customer Community Plus $1.50/login/month or $3.75/member/month; Partner Community $2.50/login/month or $6.25/member/month

Monthly fees:
Bloomerang: N/A - No pricing information available
Salesforce: $60/user/month - Pricing varies by plan.

Value for money:
Bloomerang: 4.6
Salesforce: 4.0

Features
Bloomerang: 4.6/5 - Donor-focused CRM that's ready to use. Strong relationship tracking, minimal setup needed.
Salesforce: 4.0/5 - Powerful but complex. Requires custom setup, add-ons, and technical expertise to get started.

Donations:
Bloomerang: Bloomerang focuses on donor management and relationship tracking rather than processing donations directly
Salesforce: Handles donation data and donor records well, but requires separate payment processing setup and often needs custom development for online forms.

Ticketing:
Bloomerang: No event ticketing capabilities - Bloomerang is primarily a donor database and CRM system
Salesforce: Salesforce doesn't provide event ticketing. You'd need third-party ticketing platforms and custom integrations to sync attendee data.

Peer-to-Peer Fundraising:
Bloomerang: Limited peer-to-peer fundraising tools - mainly tracks donor relationships and giving history
Salesforce: Doesn't offer peer-to-peer fundraising tools. You'd need separate P2P software and complex integrations to track supporter campaigns.

Auctions:
Bloomerang: No auction management capabilities - Bloomerang specializes in donor data, not event fundraising
Salesforce: Salesforce doesn't include auction tools. You'd need third-party auction software and custom integrations to track bidders in your CRM.

Raffles:
Bloomerang: No raffle management features - focuses on donor data and relationship management instead
Salesforce: No raffle or lottery features included. You'd need external raffle tools and manual processes to import participant data into Salesforce.

Online store:
Bloomerang: No e-commerce or online store functionality - designed for donor management, not sales
Salesforce: No built-in e-commerce features. You'd need to integrate with external store platforms and manually sync transaction data back to Salesforce.

Memberships:
Bloomerang: Bloomerang offers basic membership tracking through donor records but lacks dedicated membership management features like automated renewals or member portals.
Salesforce: Salesforce requires custom development and third-party apps to handle membership management - complex setup for small nonprofits

Donor Management/CRM:
Bloomerang: Strong donor database with gift tracking, donor profiles, and relationship management. Includes wealth screening and major gift prospect identification tools.
Salesforce: Powerful donor tracking and reporting, but requires extensive customization and technical expertise to set up properly

Emails & Newsletter:
Bloomerang: Includes email marketing tools with templates and donor segmentation. Offers basic automation for donor communications and thank-you messages.
Salesforce: Email marketing requires Pardot or Marketing Cloud add-ons - expensive upgrades that most small nonprofits can't afford

Payment Processing:
Bloomerang: Processes donations through integrated payment partners with standard transaction fees. Requires setup with third-party processors for credit card processing.
Salesforce: Processes donations through integrated payment partners with standard transaction fees. Requires setup with third-party processors for credit card processing.

Payment methods
Bloomerang: Limited payment options through third-party integrations
Salesforce: No native payments - requires separate integrations

Credit Card Payments:
Bloomerang: Limited support - Integrates with third-party payment processors but doesn't offer native payment processing
Salesforce: Not supported - Salesforce requires third-party integrations for payment processing

Apple Pay & Google Pay:
Bloomerang: Not supported - No native digital wallet payment options available
Salesforce: Not supported - Salesforce requires third-party integrations for payment processing

ACH / Bank Transfers:
Bloomerang: Not supported - Bloomerang focuses on donor management and fundraising tools, not payment processing
Salesforce: Not supported - Salesforce requires third-party integrations for payment processing

Tap to Pay App:
Bloomerang: Not supported - Bloomerang is donor management software without mobile payment capabilities
Salesforce: Not supported - Salesforce requires third-party integrations for payment processing

Customer Support
Bloomerang: 4.6/5
Salesforce: 4.0/5

Unlimited Support:
Bloomerang: Bloomerang offers tiered support based on plan level, not unlimited
Salesforce: Salesforce offers tiered support - Premier Success Plan provides enhanced support access

Phone Support / Office Hours:
Bloomerang: Bloomerang provides phone support during standard business hours
Salesforce: Salesforce provides phone support during business hours for Premier and Signature plans

Webinars:
Bloomerang: Bloomerang offers regular training webinars and educational sessions for users
Salesforce: Salesforce offers Trailhead learning platform with webinars and training sessions for users

Help Center:
Bloomerang: Bloomerang maintains a comprehensive help center with articles and guides
Salesforce: Salesforce maintains Trailblazer Community and extensive help documentation

Email:
Bloomerang: Bloomerang provides live chat support during business hours
Salesforce: Salesforce provides live chat support for Premier and Signature support plans

Nonprofit-Focused Support Team:
Bloomerang: Built for nonprofits with phone and chat support, but access varies by plan level
Salesforce: Enterprise platform with tiered support — phone and chat limited to premium plans