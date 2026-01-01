Bloomerang and StratusLive help you track donors and manage relationships, but both charge monthly fees that add up over time. Zeffy gives you donor management, donation forms, event ticketing, and email tools — all with zero fees so you keep 100% of every donation for your mission.
Bloomerang VS Stratus Live
Bloomerang charges $99+ monthly plus card fees, StratusLive adds 1% platform cuts. Zeffy costs nothing, so your donor stewardship budget stays with your mission.
Bloomerang and StratusLive require separate payment processors and complex integrations. Zeffy handles all payments directly with zero setup headaches.
Bloomerang and StratusLive track donors but can't run fundraising campaigns. Zeffy combines donor management with actual fundraising tools that work together.
Zeffy offers complete donor management with zero fees, while Bloomerang charges monthly subscriptions plus processing fees and StratusLive costs $99/month plus card fees. You keep 100% of donations and get built-in payment processing, email tools, and event management all in one platform.
Zeffy provides donor profiles, gift history, and automated receipts without monthly fees or platform cuts. Unlike Bloomerang and StratusLive that focus only on data management, Zeffy combines donor tracking with free fundraising tools like donation forms, events, and peer-to-peer campaigns.
Yes, Zeffy is an all-in-one platform that manages donors while processing donations, selling tickets, running auctions, and handling memberships with zero fees. Bloomerang and StratusLive require separate payment processors and additional software for fundraising activities.
Zeffy charges zero fees on donations and fundraising activities. Bloomerang costs monthly subscriptions plus 1% platform cuts, while StratusLive charges $99/month plus card fees. With Zeffy, you keep every dollar raised and get donor management included.
Nonprofits switch because Zeffy combines donor tracking with actual fundraising tools at zero cost. Instead of paying for separate donor management software plus payment processors, you get everything in one platform without monthly fees or platform cuts.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
