Bonterra and Breeze ChMS help you track donors and manage relationships, but they charge monthly fees that add up over time. Zeffy gives you donor management, donation forms, event ticketing, and email tools — all with zero fees so every dollar stays with your mission.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Bonterra VS Breeze Chms
💰
Bonterra costs $200+/month plus 3% card fees, and Breeze ChMS charges $72/month plus processing fees. Zeffy charges zero fees, so every dollar goes to your mission.
🧩
Bonterra lacks auction and raffle tools, while Breeze ChMS has no payment processing. Zeffy includes donations, events, raffles, and ticketing in one platform.
☎️
Bonterra and Breeze ChMS offer tiered support based on what you pay. Zeffy provides unlimited phone, chat, and email support to every organization.
Zeffy offers complete donor management with zero fees, while Bonterra charges $200+/month plus 3% card fees. You get the same CRM features, donation tracking, and reporting without the monthly costs eating into your budget.
Unlike Breeze's basic donation tracking at $72/month plus card fees, Zeffy provides full fundraising tools including peer-to-peer campaigns, event ticketing, and auctions with no platform fees or monthly charges.
Yes. Zeffy matches Bonterra's donor segmentation, giving history tracking, and campaign management while eliminating their $200+ monthly fees and 3% transaction costs. More money stays with your mission.
Zeffy gives you everything Bonterra offers without the $200+ monthly fees or 3% card charges. You get donor tracking, campaign management, and reporting while keeping 100% of donations for your cause.
While Breeze charges $72/month plus card fees for basic donor tracking, Zeffy provides complete fundraising tools including events, peer-to-peer campaigns, and auctions with zero platform fees.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
