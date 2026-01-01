Bonterra and CharityEngine offer donor management tools, but both charge monthly fees plus processing costs that add up quickly. Zeffy gives you donor tracking, automated acknowledgments, and donation forms with zero fees — so you keep 100% of every donation while building stronger donor relationships.
Bonterra VS Charity Engine
Bonterra charges $200+/month plus 3% card fees. CharityEngine costs $550/month plus processing fees. Zeffy charges zero fees, so every dollar goes to your mission.
Bonterra and CharityEngine charge extra for auctions, raffles, and email tools. Zeffy includes everything you need to raise funds without hidden costs.
Bonterra and CharityEngine require technical setup and steep learning curves. Zeffy gets you fundraising in minutes with simple, donor-friendly tools.
Zeffy offers complete donor management with zero platform fees, while Bonterra charges $200+ monthly plus 3% on every donation. You keep 100% of donations with Zeffy.
CharityEngine costs $550+ monthly plus fees on every gift. Zeffy provides the same donor tracking and management tools at zero cost, funded by voluntary donor contributions.
Yes, Zeffy tracks donor history, manages relationships, and generates reports just like costly platforms. The difference? No monthly fees or transaction costs eating into your budget.
Zeffy gives you the same donor tracking, relationship management, and reporting tools without the hefty monthly fees. While Bonterra costs $200+ monthly and CharityEngine runs $550+ monthly, Zeffy operates on voluntary donor contributions.
Absolutely. Zeffy tracks donor history, manages communications, and generates detailed reports just like expensive platforms. The key difference is you keep every dollar donated instead of losing money to monthly subscriptions and transaction fees.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
