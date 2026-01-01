Bonterra and ClearView CRM help you track donors and manage relationships, but they charge fees that reduce your fundraising impact. Zeffy gives you donor management plus donation forms, event ticketing, and email tools — all with zero fees so every dollar raised stays with your mission.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Bonterra VS Clear View CRM
💸
Bonterra charges 3% transaction fees plus $200+ monthly, while ClearView CRM costs $500+ monthly plus card fees. Zeffy charges zero fees so every dollar goes to your mission.
🧰
Bonterra and ClearView CRM focus on donor databases but lack auction, raffle, and ticketing tools. Zeffy includes everything you need to raise funds and manage donors.
🚀
Bonterra and ClearView CRM require technical setup and training. Zeffy gets you fundraising in minutes with simple tools that work right out of the box.
Zeffy offers complete donor management with zero platform fees, while Bonterra charges $200+/month plus 3% card fees. You keep 100% of donations and get built-in payment processing, email tools, and donor tracking without the complexity or costs.
ClearView CRM costs $500/month plus $50 per user plus card fees, while Zeffy is completely free. You get donor management, online forms, payment processing, and email marketing in one platform without monthly fees eating into your budget.
Yes, Zeffy combines donation processing with donor management in one free platform. Track giving history, send receipts, manage contacts, and process payments without juggling multiple tools or paying platform fees that reduce your impact.
Zeffy combines donor management with payment processing at zero cost. While Bonterra charges $200+/month plus fees and ClearView costs $500+/month plus user fees, Zeffy gives you donor tracking, receipts, and payment processing in one free platform.
No, Zeffy handles both in one platform. Unlike donor management systems that require separate payment processors, Zeffy processes donations, tracks donor history, sends receipts, and manages relationships without juggling multiple tools or paying platform fees.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
