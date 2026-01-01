Bonterra and DonorSnap help you track donors and manage relationships, but both charge monthly fees that add up over time. Zeffy gives you donor management, online donation forms, event ticketing, and email tools with zero fees — so you keep 100% of every donation for your mission.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Bonterra VS DonorSnap
Bonterra and DonorSnap charge $200+ monthly plus card fees. Zeffy charges zero fees, so every dollar donated goes directly to your mission.
Bonterra and DonorSnap focus on donor databases but lack raffles, auctions, and ticketing. Zeffy includes everything you need to fundraise.
Bonterra and DonorSnap require training and technical setup. Zeffy works right away with simple tools that make sense from day one.
Zeffy provides complete donor management at zero cost while Bonterra charges $200+ monthly plus 3% card fees and DonorSnap adds monthly fees on top of processing costs. You get the same donor tracking, communication tools, and reporting without the budget drain.
With Zeffy, every donation goes directly to your mission instead of covering software costs. While competitors charge hundreds monthly for basic donor management, Zeffy offers the same capabilities for free, letting you focus funds on programs that matter.
Zeffy offers 100% free donor management with no monthly fees, setup costs, or transaction charges. Unlike Bonterra's $200+ monthly fees plus 3% card processing, Zeffy keeps every dollar for your cause while providing simple, effective donor tracking.
While DonorSnap charges monthly fees plus card processing costs, Zeffy provides completely free donor management and payment processing. You get the same donor tracking capabilities without the financial burden that eats into your mission funding.
Yes, Zeffy combines free donation processing with built-in donor management. Unlike competitors that charge separately for CRM features and payment processing, Zeffy handles both at zero cost, giving you complete donor insights without the fees.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
