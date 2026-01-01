Bonterra and Little Green Light help you track donors and manage relationships, but they charge monthly fees that add up over time. Zeffy gives you donor management plus donation forms, event ticketing, and email tools — all with zero fees so every dollar stays with your mission.
Bonterra VS Little Green Light
Bonterra costs $200+/month plus 3% card fees, Little Green Light charges $45/month plus processing fees. Zeffy charges zero fees, so more money goes to your mission.
Bonterra and Little Green Light track donors but can't process donations, run raffles, or sell tickets. Zeffy handles all your fundraising in one place.
Bonterra and Little Green Light offer tiered support that limits help based on what you pay. Zeffy provides unlimited support to every organization.
Zeffy combines donor management with payment processing, events, and fundraising in one free platform. Unlike Bonterra or Little Green Light, you don't need multiple tools or integrations to run your nonprofit.
Bonterra costs $200+/month plus 3% fees, Little Green Light charges $45/month plus card fees. Zeffy is completely free with donors having the option to leave a voluntary contribution to support our platform.
Zeffy gives you complete donor management with zero fees, while Bonterra charges $200+/month plus 3% transaction fees. You get the same donor tracking and engagement tools without the hefty price tag eating into your mission funds.
Little Green Light costs $45/month plus card fees for every donation, while Zeffy is completely free. Both track donors well, but Zeffy also handles payments, events, and fundraising campaigns in one platform without monthly costs.
Yes, plus more. Zeffy combines donor management, payment processing, event ticketing, auctions, and peer-to-peer fundraising in one free platform. No need for multiple tools or complex integrations like with traditional donor management systems.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
