Bonterra and LiveImpact offer donor management tools, but both charge monthly fees that add up over time. Zeffy gives you donor tracking, automated acknowledgments, and fundraising tools — all with zero fees so you keep 100% of every donation for your mission.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Bonterra VS Live Impact
Bonterra charges $200+/month plus 3% card fees, while LiveImpact takes $150/month plus processing fees. Zeffy charges zero fees, so more money goes to your mission.
Bonterra and LiveImpact focus on donor management but lack built-in fundraising tools. Zeffy includes donations, events, raffles, and online stores in one platform.
Bonterra and LiveImpact require technical setup and staff training. Zeffy works right away with simple tools designed for small nonprofit teams.
Zeffy offers 100% free donor management with zero platform fees, while Bonterra costs $200+/month plus 3% card fees. You keep every dollar donated and get powerful CRM tools without the complexity or training requirements.
Unlike LiveImpact's $150/month plus processing fees, Zeffy is completely free with optional donor contributions. You get the same donor tracking and engagement tools without monthly costs eating into your budget.
Yes, Zeffy combines donation processing, donor management, and fundraising tools in one free platform. Unlike competitors that charge separately for each feature, everything works together seamlessly at zero cost.
Zeffy is the only platform that offers complete donor management at zero cost. While Bonterra and LiveImpact charge hundreds monthly plus processing fees, we provide CRM tools, donor tracking, and engagement features for free.
Donors have the option to leave a voluntary contribution to support Zeffy's free platform. This means your organization pays nothing while getting full donor management capabilities that typically cost $150-200+ per month.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
