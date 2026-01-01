Bonterra VS Planning Center

Planning Center

Donor Management CRM Features

Easy Donor Database Information not available

Donation History & Notes per Donor Information not available

Donor Tags / Segments

Information not available

Built-in Donation Tracking (No Integrations Needed) Information not available

Emailing to Donors (Receipts, Thank yous, Newsletters) Information not available

Smart Filters (Search by Donation, Campaign, Date...)

Information not available Export Donor Data Anytime

Information not available

Offline Donations Tracking Information not available

Pre-filled donation forms Information not available

Pricing

$200+/month
plus 3% card fees

N/A
No pricing information available

Processing fees
2.9% + $0.30
per transaction (5.9% + $0.30 for Auctions); Bonterra Payments - PayPal: Charity rate 1.99% + $0.49, Non-charity rate 3.49% + $0.49 per transaction

2.15% + $0.30
per donation for credit/debit cards; 0% + $0.30 per ACH bank transfer. Canada: 2.2% + $0.30 for registered charities (domestic Visa/MC). Australia: 1.4% + $0.30 AUD (domestic Visa/MC), 1.75% + $0.30 AUD (AMEX domestic), 2.9% + $0.30 AUD (international), 0% + $0.50 AUD (BECS Direct Debit). New Zealand: 2.5% + $0.30 NZD (domestic Visa/MC), 2.7% + $0.30 NZD (AMEX), 2.9% + $0.30 NZD (international)

Platform fees
3%
flat fee per transaction on Network for Good branded fundraising pages; 5% fee on NFG Give site donations

$0
No platform fees beyond subscription - no setup fees, monthly minimums, or cancellation fees

Monthly fees
N/A
Contact for pricing – no public pricing available

$0
Free tier available for 10 donations/mo; additional paid tiers up to $239/mo

Value for money
4.4

4.5

Features

4.4/5
Powerful but requires training. Setup takes time and technical knowledge to unlock full potential.

4.5/5
Built for churches, not nonprofits. You'll need separate tools for auctions, ticketing, and peer-to-peer fundraising.

Donations
Comprehensive donor management with CRM integration, but charges processing fees and requires staff training for full utilization

Planning Center Giving handles online donations with basic customization, but charges processing fees on every transaction.

Ticketing
Event ticketing integrated with donor management system, but pricing structure includes per-ticket fees that can add up quickly

Planning Center doesn't provide event ticketing. You'd need separate ticketing software to sell and manage event admissions.

Peer-to-Peer Fundraising
Robust peer-to-peer fundraising tools with social sharing features, though setup can be complex for smaller organizations

Planning Center doesn't support peer-to-peer fundraising campaigns. You'd need additional tools for supporter-led fundraising.

Auctions
Bonterra offers auction management through their fundraising suite, but requires technical setup and additional fees for payment processing

Planning Center doesn't offer auction functionality. You'd need separate auction software and manual donor follow-up processes.

Raffles
Basic raffle functionality available through their event management tools, but lacks dedicated raffle-specific features

Planning Center doesn't offer raffle or lottery functionality. You'd need separate raffle software and manual winner selection processes.

Online store
Limited e-commerce functionality focused on donation products rather than full merchandise sales capabilities

Planning Center doesn't include e-commerce capabilities. You'd need third-party store software to sell merchandise or products.

Memberships
Bonterra offers membership tracking through their donor database, but requires technical setup and doesn't include automated renewal reminders or member-only content features.

Planning Center focuses on church management rather than traditional nonprofit memberships. Limited membership tracking features compared to dedicated nonprofit platforms.

Donor Management/CRM
Comprehensive donor profiles with giving history, custom fields, and segmentation tools. Strong reporting features but requires training to use effectively and navigate complex interface.

Strong church member management but limited nonprofit donor features. Basic giving history tracking. Lacks advanced donor segmentation and analytics tools.

Emails & Newsletter
Basic email capabilities through integrations with third-party platforms. Limited templates and requires additional software subscriptions for advanced email marketing features.

No built-in email marketing tools. Requires integration with third-party email platforms. Manual export processes for donor communication lists.

Payment Processing
Processes donations with transaction fees ranging from 2.9% + $0.30 per transaction. Requires separate merchant account setup and doesn't offer fee-free processing options.

Processes donations with transaction fees ranging from 2.9% + $0.30 per transaction. Requires separate merchant account setup and doesn't offer fee-free processing options.

Payment methods

No payment processing - requires third-party tools

No payment processing - church management only

Credit Card Payments
Not supported - Bonterra focuses on donor management and fundraising, not payment processing

Not supported - Planning Center is built for church administration, not donation processing

Apple Pay & Google Pay
Not supported - Bonterra focuses on donor management and fundraising, not payment processing

Not supported - Planning Center doesn't offer payment processing capabilities

ACH / Bank Transfers
Not supported - Bonterra focuses on donor management and fundraising, not payment processing

Not supported - Planning Center focuses on church management, not payment processing

Tap to Pay App
Not supported - Bonterra focuses on donor management and fundraising, not payment processing

Not supported - Planning Center is a church management platform without payment features

Customer Support

4.4/5

4.5/5 Unlimited Support
Bonterra offers tiered support based on subscription level, not unlimited

Planning Center offers limited support based on plan tier

Phone Support / Office Hours
Bonterra provides phone support during standard business hours

Planning Center provides phone support during standard business hours

Webinars Bonterra offers regular training webinars and educational sessions for users

Planning Center offers regular training webinars and educational sessions for users

Help Center
Bonterra maintains a comprehensive help center with articles and guides

Planning Center maintains a comprehensive help center with articles and guides

Email
Bonterra provides live chat support during business hours Planning Center provides live chat support during business hours

Nonprofit-Focused Support Team
Support access depends on plan — priority help for top-tier users Platform designed for churches, not mission-driven teams