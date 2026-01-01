Breeze ChMS and eTapestry help you track donors and manage relationships, but both charge fees that reduce your fundraising impact. Zeffy gives you donor management, online giving, event ticketing, and email tools — all with zero fees so you keep 100% of every donation for your mission.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Breeze Chms VS E Tapestry
Breeze ChMS charges $72/month plus card fees, while eTapestry adds monthly fees plus $600/year. Zeffy charges zero fees, so donors have the option to leave a voluntary contribution.
Unlike Breeze ChMS and eTapestry that focus only on donor records, Zeffy handles donations, events, raffles, auctions, and memberships without needing separate tools.
While Breeze ChMS and eTapestry require contracts and setup processes, Zeffy lets you create donation pages and start accepting gifts in minutes with no monthly fees.
Zeffy offers 100% free donor management with no monthly fees, transaction costs, or hidden charges. While Breeze costs $72/month plus card fees and eTapestry charges monthly fees plus $600/year, Zeffy lets you keep every dollar donated to focus on your mission.
Unlike Breeze and eTapestry that charge transaction fees on every donation, Zeffy processes all payments completely free. Donors have the option to leave a voluntary contribution to support our platform, but 100% of their intended donation reaches your organization.
Yes, Zeffy provides comprehensive donor management including giving history, automated receipts, and detailed reporting. Plus, you get integrated fundraising tools like peer-to-peer campaigns, event ticketing, and online stores that Breeze and eTapestry don't offer.
Zeffy is completely free with no monthly fees, transaction costs, or setup charges. Breeze costs $72/month plus card fees, while eTapestry charges monthly fees plus $600/year. With Zeffy, you keep 100% of donations to invest directly in your mission.
Zeffy combines donor management with integrated fundraising tools like peer-to-peer campaigns, event ticketing, online stores, and auctions. Breeze and eTapestry focus only on data tracking without built-in fundraising capabilities, requiring costly third-party integrations.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
