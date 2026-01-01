Breeze Chms VS Sumac

Breeze ChMS focuses on churches while Sumac serves broader nonprofits, but both charge monthly fees that add up over time. Zeffy gives you complete donor management, online giving, and event tools with zero fees — so you can track relationships and grow support without losing donations to platform costs.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Breeze charges $72/month plus card fees, Sumac adds monthly fees on top of processing costs. Zeffy charges zero fees and donors can leave voluntary contributions.
Breeze and Sumac track donors but can't run auctions, raffles, or peer-to-peer campaigns. Zeffy handles all your fundraising in one place.
Breeze and Sumac limit support by plan tier and business hours only. Zeffy provides unlimited support whenever you need help.
Zeffy offers 100% free donor management with no monthly fees or transaction costs. Unlike Breeze ChMS's $72/month plus card fees, you keep every dollar donated while getting robust CRM features, automated receipts, and comprehensive donor tracking.
While Sumac charges monthly fees plus transaction costs, Zeffy provides complete fundraising tools at zero cost. You get peer-to-peer campaigns, event ticketing, online stores, and auction management that Sumac lacks, all without eating into your donations.
Yes, and more. Zeffy combines donor management, payment processing, event management, and fundraising campaigns in one platform. Unlike these competitors, you get advanced features like Apple Pay, ACH transfers, and automated donor journeys without any fees.
Zeffy gives you everything these platforms offer plus advanced fundraising tools they lack. While Breeze ChMS and Sumac focus mainly on donor tracking, Zeffy adds peer-to-peer campaigns, auction management, event ticketing, and online stores. Best of all, you pay zero fees while they charge monthly subscriptions plus transaction costs.
Unlike Breeze ChMS's $72/month plus card fees or Sumac's monthly fees plus transaction costs, Zeffy charges nothing. Donors have the option to leave a voluntary contribution to support our platform, but your organization keeps 100% of donations. No hidden fees, no monthly bills, no transaction charges.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
