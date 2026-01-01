Breeze ChMS works well for churches and Tessitura serves arts organizations, but both charge fees that reduce your fundraising impact. Zeffy gives you complete donor management, online giving, and event tools with zero fees — so you keep 100% of every donation for your mission.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Breeze Chms VS Tessitura
💯
Breeze ChMS and Tessitura charge monthly fees plus transaction costs. Zeffy gives you donor management, online giving, and email tools with zero fees.
🎯
Breeze ChMS lacks auction and raffle tools, while Tessitura requires separate software. Zeffy includes everything you need for complete campaigns.
🚀
Breeze ChMS costs $72/month plus card fees, Tessitura starts at $8,000/month. Zeffy launches in minutes with no monthly costs or setup requirements.
Zeffy offers 100% free donor management with no monthly fees or transaction costs. Unlike Breeze ChMS at $72/month plus card fees, you keep every dollar donated while getting comprehensive donor tracking, automated receipts, and detailed giving reports.
Tessitura costs $8,000+ monthly with complex setup requirements that overwhelm small teams. Zeffy provides the same donor management capabilities completely free, with simple setup that takes minutes instead of months of technical configuration.
Yes, and more affordably. Zeffy tracks donor history, manages pledges, sends automated thank-you emails, and generates tax receipts without monthly fees. Donors can optionally leave voluntary contributions to support our platform.
Tessitura costs $8,000+ monthly with complex technical setup that requires IT support. Zeffy provides the same donor tracking, giving reports, and relationship management completely free. You get professional donor management without the enterprise price tag or technical headaches.
Breeze ChMS charges $72/month plus card processing fees that eat into your donations. Zeffy offers comprehensive donor management with automated receipts, pledge tracking, and detailed reports at zero cost. Donors can optionally leave voluntary contributions to support our platform.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
