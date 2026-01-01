Breeze ChMS and Veracross help schools manage donors and fundraising campaigns, but they charge fees that reduce your fundraising impact. Zeffy gives you donor management, online giving, event ticketing, and campaign tracking — all with zero fees so every dollar raised stays with your school.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Breeze Chms VS Veracross
💯
Breeze ChMS and Veracross charge monthly fees plus card processing costs. Zeffy charges zero fees, so every dollar donated goes directly to your mission.
🧰
Breeze ChMS and Veracross lack auction, raffle, and ticketing capabilities. Zeffy includes everything you need to run campaigns without buying separate tools.
🤝
Breeze ChMS and Veracross offer limited support based on your plan tier. Zeffy provides unlimited support to every organization at no extra cost.
Zeffy offers 100% free donor management with no monthly fees or transaction costs. Unlike Breeze ChMS's $72/month plus card fees, you keep every dollar donated while getting powerful CRM tools, automated receipts, and donor insights.
Zeffy is built specifically for nonprofits with integrated donation forms, event ticketing, and peer-to-peer campaigns. Veracross focuses on schools and lacks payment processing, requiring expensive third-party tools that eat into your budget.
Yes, plus more. Zeffy includes donor management, online giving, event ticketing, auctions, and email marketing in one platform. You get advanced features like automated workflows and detailed analytics without paying monthly fees or transaction costs.
Zeffy gives you complete donor management at zero cost. While Breeze ChMS charges $72/month plus card fees, you get donor tracking, automated receipts, and giving insights for free. Donors can leave voluntary contributions to support our platform.
Zeffy includes built-in payment processing and donation forms, unlike Veracross which requires expensive third-party tools. You get donor management, online giving, and detailed analytics in one platform without monthly fees or transaction costs.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
