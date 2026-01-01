Donately

Donations Platforms Features
Simple Online Donation Forms
One-Time Giving Option One-Time Giving Option
Recurring/Monthly Recurring/Monthly Donations
Suggested Levels & Custom Donation Amounts Suggested Levels & Custom Donation Amounts
Custom Forms Builder
Donate button / Donation Link Donate button / Donation Link
Mobile‑Friendly Donation Experience Mobile‑Friendly Donation Experience
Embeddable donation forms Embeddable donation forms
Apple Pay / Google Pay / Digital Wallets Apple Pay / Google Pay / Digital Wallets
Secure Payment Processing

Pricing
4% per gift, plus card fees
N/A - No pricing information available
Processing fees: 4% of total donation (including Gift Aid); reduced to 3.5% if charity has CAF Cash Account with CAF Bank. Regular donations: 2% of gross donation (minimum 20p per donation).
Processing fees: 2.2% + $0.30 per transaction (nonprofit rate); ACH/Direct Bank Transfer (Stripe): 0.8%, capped at $5
Platform fees: £0 - Free to sign up, no platform fees
Platform fees: 4% - Standard plan (pay-as-you-go); pricing varies by plan
Monthly fees: $0 - No monthly fees
Monthly fees: $0/month - Free Plan available; pricing varies by plan
Value for money: N/A
Value for money: 4.4

Features
Donations: Available - Offers donation processing through CAF Donate with basic online giving forms
Donations: Donately focuses on online donation forms with recurring giving options, but charges processing fees that reduce your fundraising revenue.
Ticketing: Not available - CAF doesn't provide event ticketing or registration capabilities
Ticketing: Donately doesn't offer event ticketing features. Ticketing: Donately doesn't offer event ticketing features. You'd need to use separate ticketing platforms for your fundraising events.
Peer-to-Peer Fundraising: Limited - Some peer-to-peer giving through workplace giving programs but no dedicated P2P tools
Peer-to-Peer Fundraising: Donately offers peer-to-peer fundraising tools, but with limited customization options and additional fees that cut into donations.
Auctions: Not available - CAF focuses on grant-making and charitable giving rather than fundraising events
Auctions: Donately doesn't offer auction functionality. Auctions: Donately doesn't offer auction functionality. You'd need separate auction software and manual processes to track bids and payments.
Raffles: Not available - CAF doesn't offer raffle or lottery management features
Raffles: Donately doesn't support raffle functionality. Raffles: Donately doesn't support raffle functionality. You'd need separate raffle software and manual processes to manage ticket sales.
Online store: Not available - CAF doesn't provide e-commerce functionality for nonprofits
Online store: Donately doesn't include e-commerce capabilities. Online store: Donately doesn't include e-commerce capabilities. You'd need additional platforms to sell merchandise or products online.
Memberships: CAF focuses on grant-making and charitable giving services rather than membership management tools for nonprofits
Memberships: Donately offers basic recurring donation setup but lacks dedicated membership management features like member directories, renewal tracking, or membership-specific communication tools that nonprofits need.
Donor Management/CRM: Basic donor tracking through their giving platform but lacks robust CRM features for relationship management
Donor Management/CRM: Donately includes donor profiles and basic giving history tracking, but lacks advanced segmentation, volunteer management, or the robust reporting features nonprofits need for grant applications.
Emails & Newsletter: Limited email communication tools - primarily for donor updates rather than comprehensive newsletter management
Emails & Newsletter: Donately provides basic email receipts and thank-you messages but doesn't include newsletter creation or email marketing tools. Emails & Newsletter: Donately provides basic email receipts and thank-you messages but doesn't include newsletter creation or email marketing tools. You'll need separate software for donor communications.
Payment Processing: Processes donations through their charitable giving platform but charges fees on transactions
Payment Processing: Processes donations through their charitable giving platform but charges fees on transactions

Payment methods
Credit cards only through limited online tools
Credit cards and digital wallets, no ACH or mobile app
Credit Card Payments: Limited - Available through CAF's online fundraising tools, but not their primary focus
Credit Card Payments: Supported - Accepts Visa, Mastercard, American Express, and Discover with standard processing fees
Apple Pay & Google Pay: Not supported - CAF's services don't include modern digital wallet payment options
Apple Pay & Google Pay: Supported - Offers Apple Pay and Google Pay for faster mobile checkout experiences
ACH / Bank Transfers: Not supported - CAF focuses on charity banking and grant distribution, not direct payment processing
ACH / Bank Transfers: Not supported - Donately focuses on credit card processing and doesn't offer ACH/bank transfer options
Tap to Pay App: Not supported - CAF doesn't offer mobile payment processing solutions
Tap to Pay App: Not supported - Donately doesn't provide a mobile app for in-person tap-to-pay transactions

Customer Support
N/A
4.0/5
Unlimited Support Unlimited Support: CAF provides limited support during standard business hours with response delays
Unlimited Support: Donately limits support availability based on subscription tier, with premium support for higher-paying plans
Phone Phone Support / Office Hours: CAF offers phone support during UK business hours for account management queries
Phone Support / Office Hours: Donately offers phone support during standard business hours for select plan levels only
Webinars Webinars: CAF offers occasional training sessions and educational webinars for nonprofit clients
Webinars: Donately provides occasional training webinars and educational sessions for nonprofit fundraising best practices
Help Center Help Center: CAF maintains a basic help center with FAQs and guides for their donation platform users
Help Center: Donately maintains a knowledge base with articles, guides, and FAQs for common donation platform questions
Email: CAF Email: CAF provides email support during business hours for account inquiries and technical assistance
Email: Donately offers email support during business hours with response times varying by plan level
Nonprofit-Focused Support Team: Email and phone support during UK business hours with response delays for Nonprofit-Focused Support Team: Email and phone support during UK business hours with response delays for account queries
Nonprofit-Focused Support Team: Support access depends on plan — priority help and phone support for higher-tier users only