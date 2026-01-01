CanadaHelps and Donately both offer donation forms and fundraising tools, but they charge fees that reduce what reaches your cause. Zeffy provides the same donation capabilities plus event ticketing and donor management — all with zero fees so you keep 100% of every donation.
Canadahelps VS Donately
CanadaHelps charges 3.75-4.5% plus card fees, and Donately takes 2.9% + $0.30 per transaction. Zeffy charges zero fees, so every dollar donated goes directly to your mission.
While CanadaHelps and Donately charge monthly platform fees on top of transaction costs, Zeffy gives you donation forms, event ticketing, raffles, and auctions at no cost.
CanadaHelps and Donately limit support to business hours only. Zeffy provides unlimited email and chat support whenever you need help with your campaigns.
Zeffy charges zero fees on donations, while CanadaHelps takes 3.75-4.5% plus card fees from every gift. This means more money stays with your cause instead of going to platform fees.
Zeffy provides unlimited support whenever you need it, not just during business hours. Unlike competitors who limit support availability, our team is here to help you succeed.
Yes! Zeffy offers donations, events, raffles, auctions, memberships, and online stores all in one platform with zero fees. Most competitors charge for each feature or don't offer them at all.
Zeffy charges zero fees on all donations, events, and fundraising activities. While CanadaHelps takes 3.75-4.5% and Donately charges 4% plus card fees, every dollar donated to your cause stays with your mission.
A nonprofit raising $10,000 annually saves $375-450 with Zeffy versus CanadaHelps, or $400+ versus Donately. That's funding for programs, not platform fees. Donors can leave voluntary contributions to support Zeffy.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
