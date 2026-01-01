Pledge

All-in-one Fundraising Features

Zero-Fees on Transactions: ✗ | ✗
All-in-One Toolkit (Donations, Events, Auctions, Store, Raffles...): ✗ | ✗ Designed Specifically for Nonprofits: ✓ | ✗ Built-in CRM (Donor Profiles, History, Tags): ✓ | ✓ Unified Dashboard to Track Everything: ✓ | ✗ Multi-Channel Fundraising (Email, Events, P2P): ✓ | ✓
Automated Workflows (emails, receipts, reminders): ✓ | ✗ Custom Branded Pages for Campaigns: ✓ | ✓ 

Pricing

$250/month or you cover fees if tips fail | Varies - You cover fees if tips fail

Processing fees: 2.2% + $0.30 to 2.9% + $0.30 per transaction (discount for nonprofits available); some sources cite 2.9% + $0.30 per donation | 2.9% + $0.30 per transaction for donations over $1,000 (processing fees covered for donations of $1,000 or less)

Platform fees: 4.5% CauseVox platform fee (mentioned for Lite plan); Basic Plan has no monthly fee but has platform fees | 0% - Pledge does not charge platform fees for donations $1,000 or less; some partners may charge 5% platform fee

Monthly fees: $0 - Plans range from $0 (Free/Basic) to $250+/month (Professional); Lite Plan: $95/month or $65/month annually ($780/year); Premier Plans start at $200/month; Standard/Plus/Premium plans have monthly fees after trial | $5/month monthly disbursement fee

Features

4.4/5 - Solid core fundraising features, but many require paid plans and lack auctions or raffles. | 4.8/5 - Strong peer-to-peer and event focus, but lacks auctions, raffles, memberships, and an online store.

Donations: ✓ Donation forms with recurring giving and campaign pages, though full features require a paid plan. | ✓ Donation forms with recurring giving; custom branding and advanced features require a paid plan. Ticketing: ✓ Event registration and ticketing tools are available on higher-tier paid plans only. | ✓ Event ticketing with registration, management, and check-in tools available on paid plans only.

Peer-to-Peer Fundraising: ✓ Peer-to-peer campaigns with team pages and fundraiser dashboards; core feature on paid plans. | ✓ Peer-to-peer campaigns with team pages and fundraiser dashboards; requires higher-tier paid plans. Auctions: ✗ No auction support; requires external auction platforms for silent or live auctions. | ✗ No auction features; focuses on peer-to-peer and event fundraising instead. Raffles: ✗ No raffle tools; nonprofits need a separate platform for compliance and winner selection. | ✗ No raffle tools; nonprofits need a separate platform for compliance and winner selection.

Online store: ✗ No online store functionality or merchandise sales. | ✗ No online store functionality or merchandise sales.

Memberships: ✗ No membership management; only recurring donation programs without member portals or tiers. | ✗ No membership management; supports recurring donations but lacks member portals or tiers. Donor Management/CRM: ✓ Donor database with giving history, campaign tracking, and basic segmentation tools. | ✓ Donor database with giving history and contact management, with limited segmentation tools.

Emails & Newsletter: ✓ Built-in email campaigns with templates and donor communication tools for campaign updates. | ✓ Basic donor communication and campaign updates with limited templates and automation.

Payment Processing: ✓ Stripe integration with automated receipts; supports credit cards and digital wallets, ACH unavailable. | ✓ Stripe integration supporting credit cards, Apple Pay, and Google Pay. 

Payment methods

Credit cards and digital wallets only. No ACH bank transfers or in-person payment options. | Cards, digital wallets, and ACH for recurring gifts. No in-person payment tools included.

Credit Card Payments: ✓ Accepts all major credit and debit cards via integrated payment processing. | ✓ Accepts all major credit and debit cards via Stripe integration with standard processing fees.

Apple Pay & Google Pay: ✓ Supports Apple Pay and Google Pay through the standard checkout flow. | ✓ Supports Apple Pay and Google Pay via Stripe checkout on donation forms.

ACH / Bank Transfers: ✗ ACH bank transfers not supported. | ✓ Supports ACH bank transfers for recurring donations to reduce fees on larger gifts.

Tap to Pay App: ✗ In-person payments not supported natively; requires third-party hardware and setup. | ✗ In-person payments not supported natively; requires separate hardware for events.

Customer Support

4.2/5 | 5.0/5

Unlimited Support: ✗ Support access depends on plan tier - free users get limited help center access only | ✗ Support access depends on pricing tier - no dedicated nonprofit support team or clear response time commitments Phone Support / Office Hours: ✓ Phone support is available on higher-tier plans only and not included with starter pricing | ✗ No clear phone support or scheduled calls mentioned - appears to be email/chat only Webinars: ✓ Regular training webinars and educational sessions for users | ✗ No webinars or training sessions mentioned - limited educational resources for nonprofits

Help Center: ✓ Limited knowledge base available to all users - full step-by-step guides require paid subscription | ✓ Comprehensive help center with step-by-step guides, video tutorials, and nonprofit-specific resources Email: ✓ Email support available but response times can be slow during peak fundraising seasons | ✓ Email support available but response times unclear and there is no dedicated nonprofit support team

Nonprofit-Focused Support Team: ✗ Support access depends on plan — phone help and full guides require paid tiers | ✗ Email-only support with unclear response times and no nonprofit-specific guidance