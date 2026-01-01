CauseVox charges $250/month plus 4.5% platform fees. Pledge takes 2.9% on donations over $1,000 plus $5/month. Both cost nonprofits thousands.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
💰
CauseVox charges $250/month and Pledge takes 2.9% on larger gifts. Zeffy covers all fees, so your $5,000 donation stays $5,000 and goes straight to your mission.
🎟️
CauseVox locks ticketing and events behind paid plans, and Pledge requires separate tools for raffles and auctions. Zeffy includes donations, ticketing, memberships, raffles, auctions, and CRM at zero cost.
📱
CauseVox and Pledge only accept credit cards and require external hardware for in-person giving. Zeffy supports ACH bank transfers, Apple Pay, Google Pay, and Tap to Pay from any phone — no card reader, no fees, no friction.
Yes. Zeffy includes donations, ticketing, peer-to-peer campaigns, raffles, auctions, and donor management at zero cost. CauseVox and Pledge require paid plans to access key features, so you're paying monthly fees before you even start raising funds.
Never. Zeffy charges zero processing fees on donations of any size, so a $5,000 gift stays $5,000. CauseVox charges up to 2.9% + $0.30 per transaction, and Pledge charges 2.9% + $0.30 on gifts over $1,000.
Yes. Zeffy provides free live chat, email, and phone support to all users with responses in 2-6 hours. CauseVox limits support access by plan tier, and Pledge has no dedicated nonprofit support team or clear response commitments.
Yes. Zeffy includes ticketing, auctions, raffles, and online stores at zero cost. CauseVox and Pledge don't offer auctions or stores, so you'd need separate tools and pay multiple fees to run your full fundraising program.
Never. Zeffy has been 100% free since day one and always will be. CauseVox charges up to $250/month for full features, and Pledge adds $5 monthly disbursement fees that eat into your donations over time.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
