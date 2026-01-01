Charity Hive charges 2% on donations. Raise 365 charges 5% plus processing fees — nearly $800 on every $10,000 raised. Compare UK vs US platforms for your fundraising needs.
Charity Hive VS Raise 365
Charity Hive charges 2% on donations and 4% on events, plus card fees. Raise 365 takes 5% plus processing costs. Zeffy covers all fees so 100% of every gift goes to your mission.
Charity Hive requires separate tools for auctions and in-person giving. Raise 365 locks raffles and ticketing behind paid plans. Zeffy includes everything free — donations, events, raffles, CRM, and email in one platform.
Charity Hive limits support to UK business hours and requires paid upgrades for branding. Raise 365 offers unclear setup with sparse help resources. Zeffy works out of the box with live chat, email, and phone support included free.
Zeffy is 100% free with no platform fees, processing fees, or monthly costs. Other all-in-one platforms typically charge 2-8% per transaction plus processing fees. That means more of every gift goes directly to your mission instead of platform costs.
Yes. Zeffy includes ticketing, auctions, raffles, and peer-to-peer campaigns in one platform at zero cost. Many competitors require paid upgrades or separate tools for these features, which means more expenses for your team.
No. Custom branding, donor management, email campaigns, and all fundraising tools are included free from day one. You won't hit paywalls or need premium plans to access what your nonprofit needs.
Yes. Zeffy includes donations, events, auctions, raffles, memberships, and email campaigns in one platform at zero cost. Charity Hive and Raise 365 require separate tools for auctions or lock features behind paid plans.
Absolutely. Zeffy offers live chat, email, and phone support with real humans who understand nonprofits. Both competitors have limited support hours or unclear response times that can leave you stuck.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
