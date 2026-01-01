ProDon

Pricing
$550/month
$550/month plus card fees per gift
N/A
Monthly fees + card fees stack up
Processing fees
2–3% + $0.30
Typical credit card processing fee per transaction; actual rates are matched to your current processor and not publicly disclosed.
N/A
No pricing information available
Platform fees
N/A
Not separately disclosed; platform fees appear to be included in the monthly subscription cost
N/A
Included in monthly subscription (online forms platform for Donations, Ticketing, and Donor Cover).
Monthly fees
$550/month
Starting price for Starter plan; higher-tier plans require contacting the vendor for pricing.
$168/month
Starting price; includes cloud hosting and online forms platform. Exact pricing requires a quote.
Value for money
4.1
3.0

Features
4.1/5
Rating: 4.1/5 – Powerful but requires training. Setup takes hours; best for larger teams with technical support.
3.0/5
Rating: 3.0/5 – Basic features with steep learning curve. Needs external tools for most fundraising activities.
Donations
CharityEngine offers donation processing with customizable forms and recurring gift options, but charges processing fees that eat into your fundraising revenue.
ProDon handles donation processing and donor management but charges processing fees on top of their software subscription costs.
Ticketing
CharityEngine provides event ticketing through their platform, though it's primarily focused on donor management rather than comprehensive event solutions.
ProDon doesn't offer event ticketing functionality. Setup takes hours; best for larger teams with technical support.
3.0/5
Rating: 3.0/5 – Basic features with steep learning curve. Needs external tools for most fundraising activities. Needs external tools for most fundraising activities.
Donations
CharityEngine offers donation processing with customizable forms and recurring gift options, but charges processing fees that eat into your fundraising revenue.
ProDon handles donation processing and donor management but charges processing fees on top of their software subscription costs.
Ticketing
CharityEngine provides event ticketing through their platform, though it's primarily focused on donor management rather than comprehensive event solutions.
ProDon doesn't offer event ticketing functionality. You'd need separate ticketing software for events and galas.
Peer-to-Peer Fundraising
CharityEngine offers peer-to-peer fundraising tools, but setup can be complex and may require additional fees for advanced features.
ProDon lacks built-in peer-to-peer fundraising tools. You'd need separate ticketing software for events and galas.
Peer-to-Peer Fundraising
CharityEngine offers peer-to-peer fundraising tools, but setup can be complex and may require additional fees for advanced features.
ProDon lacks built-in peer-to-peer fundraising tools. You'd need separate platforms to run crowdfunding or peer campaigns.
Auctions
CharityEngine doesn't include auction functionality - you'd need separate auction software, creating more complexity and costs for your organization.
ProDon doesn't offer auction functionality. You'd need separate platforms to run crowdfunding or peer campaigns.
Auctions
CharityEngine doesn't include auction functionality - you'd need separate auction software, creating more complexity and costs for your organization.
ProDon doesn't offer auction functionality. You'd need separate auction software and manual processes to track bidders and donations.
Raffles
CharityEngine doesn't offer dedicated raffle functionality - you'd need to manage raffles through workarounds or third-party integrations.
ProDon doesn't support raffle management. You'd need separate auction software and manual processes to track bidders and donations.
Raffles
CharityEngine doesn't offer dedicated raffle functionality - you'd need to manage raffles through workarounds or third-party integrations.
ProDon doesn't support raffle management. You'd need external raffle software and manual processes to track ticket sales.
Online store
CharityEngine lacks built-in online store capabilities, requiring separate solutions or integrations to sell merchandise and products.
ProDon doesn't include e-commerce capabilities. You'd need external raffle software and manual processes to track ticket sales.</p> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="tablerow is-white"> <div class="column1 is-compare"> <div class="left-column_text">Online store</div> </div> <div class="column2 is-compare is-purple"> <div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"> <div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""><img> <p class="table_text">CharityEngine lacks built-in online store capabilities, requiring separate solutions or integrations to sell merchandise and products.</p> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column3 is-compare"> <div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"> <div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""><img> <p class="table_text">ProDon doesn't include e-commerce capabilities. You'd need third-party integrations to sell merchandise or products online.
Memberships
CharityEngine offers membership management with automated renewals and member communications, but requires technical setup and ongoing maintenance that can overwhelm small nonprofit teams.
ProDon offers basic membership tracking with manual renewal processes and limited automation features.
Donor Management/CRM
CharityEngine provides comprehensive donor tracking with gift history, pledges, and reporting, but the system requires significant training and setup time for small teams.
Comprehensive donor database with detailed giving history, but requires technical setup and training to use effectively.
Emails & Newsletter
CharityEngine includes email marketing tools with donor segmentation and automated campaigns, though the interface can be complex for staff without technical experience.
Basic email capabilities with limited templates and segmentation options for donor communications.
Payment Processing
CharityEngine processes payments but charges transaction fees on top of credit card processing costs, adding extra expense that cuts into your fundraising dollars.
CharityEngine processes payments but charges transaction fees on top of credit card processing costs, adding extra expense that cuts into your fundraising dollars.

Payment methods
Basic credit cards only through third-party integrations
No payment processing - donor database only
Credit Card Payments
Limited support - Basic credit card processing available through integrations only
Not supported - ProDon is a donor database system without built-in payment processing
Apple Pay & Google Pay
Not supported - No mobile wallet payment options available
Not supported - ProDon doesn't include payment gateway functionality for digital wallets
ACH / Bank Transfers
Not supported - CharityEngine focuses on donor management and CRM, not payment processing
Not supported - ProDon focuses on donor management and receipting, not payment processing
Tap to Pay App
Not supported - No tap-to-pay functionality for in-person events
Not supported - ProDon is desktop-based donor management software without mobile payment features

Customer Support
4.1/5
3.0/5
Unlimited Support Unlimited Support
CharityEngine offers tiered support based on subscription level
ProDon offers limited support based on subscription tier
Phone Support / Office Hours
CharityEngine provides phone support during standard business hours CharityEngine provides phone support during standard business hours
ProDon provides phone support during standard business hours
Webinars
CharityEngine offers regular training webinars and educational sessions CharityEngine offers regular training webinars and educational sessions
ProDon offers regular training webinars and educational sessions for users
Help Center
CharityEngine maintains a comprehensive help center with articles and guides CharityEngine maintains a comprehensive help center with articles and guides
ProDon maintains a comprehensive help center with articles and guides
Email
CharityEngine provides live chat support during business hours
ProDon provides live chat support during business hours ProDon provides live chat support during business hours
Nonprofit-Focused Support Team
Nonprofit-focused support with live chat, phone, and webinars — access level varies by subscription tier
Nonprofit-focused support with live chat, phone, and webinars — limited support based on subscription level Nonprofit-focused support with live chat, phone, and webinars — access level varies by subscription tier
Nonprofit-focused support with live chat, phone, and webinars — limited support based on subscription level