CharityEngine and Salesforce offer donor management tools, but both charge monthly fees that add up quickly for small nonprofits. Zeffy gives you donor management, donation forms, event ticketing, and email tools — all with zero fees so you keep 100% of every donation for your mission.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Charity Engine VS Salesforce
CharityEngine costs $550/month plus card fees, while Salesforce charges $60/user/month plus processing fees. Zeffy charges zero fees, so every dollar donated goes to your mission.
CharityEngine and Salesforce require consultants or dedicated IT staff to configure properly. Zeffy works right out of the box for small nonprofit teams.
CharityEngine and Salesforce need third-party apps for auctions, raffles, and ticketing. Zeffy includes all fundraising tools in one platform at no cost.
CharityEngine costs $550/month plus transaction fees, while Salesforce charges $60/user/month plus processing costs. Zeffy gives you complete donor tracking, gift processing, and relationship management at zero cost. No monthly fees, no per-user charges, no transaction costs.
Absolutely. Zeffy includes donor profiles, gift tracking, automated receipts, and detailed reporting without any monthly subscription. While other platforms nickel and dime small nonprofits, we believe donor management tools should be accessible to every organization, regardless of budget size.
CharityEngine charges $550/month plus transaction fees on every donation. Zeffy is completely free with no monthly fees or transaction costs. Your donors can leave voluntary contributions to support our platform, but 100% of donations go directly to your cause.
Salesforce costs $60/user/month plus payment processing fees and requires technical expertise to set up. Zeffy offers simple donor management tools that work right out of the box, with no monthly costs or complex configurations needed.
Yes. While CharityEngine and Salesforce require separate tools for auctions, raffles, and online stores, Zeffy includes everything in one free platform. You get donation forms, event ticketing, peer-to-peer campaigns, and donor management without any monthly fees.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
