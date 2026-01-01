CharityEngine and Sumac offer donor management tools, but both charge monthly fees that add up over time. Zeffy gives you complete donor management, fundraising tools, and event ticketing with zero fees — so you keep 100% of every donation while building stronger donor relationships.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Charity Engine VS Sumac
💸
Zeffy charges zero fees, so every donation goes directly to your mission instead of paying platform costs that drain your budget.
🎟️
Zeffy includes built-in auction and raffle tools, so you can run fundraising events without juggling multiple platforms or manual workarounds.
⏰
Zeffy provides unlimited support whenever you need help, not just during standard business hours when you're already busy.
Zeffy is completely free for donor management - no monthly fees, setup costs, or hidden charges. CharityEngine costs $550/month plus processing fees, while Sumac charges monthly fees on top of payment processing. With Zeffy, donors can leave a voluntary contribution to support our platform.
Zeffy includes donor tracking, automated receipts, detailed reporting, and unlimited contacts at no cost. CharityEngine requires expensive plans for full features, and Sumac charges monthly fees for basic donor management. You get everything you need without paying for software subscriptions.
Zeffy offers 100% free donor management with no monthly fees, setup costs, or hidden charges. While CharityEngine costs $550/month plus processing fees and Sumac charges monthly fees on top of payment processing, Zeffy lets you keep every dollar donated through our optional donor contribution model.
Zeffy provides complete donor tracking, automated receipts, and detailed reporting without the complexity of CharityEngine's technical setup or Sumac's limited customization. You get professional donor management tools that work right out of the box, with no learning curve or training required.
Yes! Unlike Sumac's basic forms or CharityEngine's expensive add-ons, Zeffy includes donation pages, event ticketing, peer-to-peer campaigns, raffles, auctions, and online stores - all completely free. Everything integrates seamlessly with your donor database automatically.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
