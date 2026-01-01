Sumac

Donor Management CRM Features
Easy Donor Database
Information not available
Donation History & Notes per Donor
Information not available Donor Tags / Segments
Information not available Built-in Donation Tracking (No Integrations Needed)
Information not available Emailing to Donors (Receipts, Thank yous, Newsletters)
Information not available Smart Filters (Search by Donation, Campaign, Date...)
Information not available Export Donor Data Anytime
Information not available
Offline Donations Tracking
Information not available Pre-filled donation forms
Information not available 

Pricing
$550/month
plus card fees per gift
N/A
No pricing information available
Processing fees
N/A
Contact for pricing – no public pricing available
$0
Societ covers all processing fees for Glass Register. Sumac: Not explicitly listed; contact for details.
Platform fees
N/A
Not separately disclosed; platform fees appear to be included in the monthly subscription cost
$0
No platform fees for Glass Register. Sumac: Not explicitly listed; contact for details.
Monthly fees
$550 per month
Starter plan; Pro and Premier plans require contacting the vendor for pricing
$109-$179/month
Pricing varies by plan.
Value for money
4.1
4.2

Features
4.1/5
Powerful but complex. Needs training and setup time to unlock full donor management potential.
4.2/5
Solid features, outdated interface. Requires technical setup and ongoing maintenance for small teams.
Donations
CharityEngine offers donation processing with CRM integration, but charges processing fees that eat into your fundraising dollars
Basic online donation forms with limited customization. Requires technical setup and doesn't include payment processing fees in the platform cost.
Ticketing
Basic event registration available through their platform, though limited customization options for different event types
Basic event registration through forms, but no dedicated ticketing system with seating charts, ticket types, or check-in capabilities.
Peer-to-Peer Fundraising
Peer-to-peer fundraising available but requires higher-tier plans and additional setup complexity
Limited peer-to-peer fundraising features. Basic campaign setup but lacks modern social sharing tools and fundraiser support features.
Auctions
No built-in auction functionality - would need third-party integrations or manual workarounds
Sumac doesn't offer auction functionality. You'd need separate auction software and manual data entry to track bidders in your donor database.
Raffles
No dedicated raffle functionality - would require workarounds through their general fundraising tools
No raffle or lottery functionality. You'd need separate raffle software and manual entry to track participants in your donor management system.
Online store
Limited e-commerce capabilities focused mainly on simple product sales rather than nonprofit-specific merchandise needs
No built-in online store capabilities. You'd need third-party e-commerce tools and manual processes to connect sales data to donor records.
Memberships
CharityEngine offers membership management with automated renewals, member communications, and tiered membership levels. However, setup requires technical expertise and ongoing maintenance can be complex for small nonprofit teams.
Sumac offers membership tracking with renewal reminders and member communications, but requires technical setup and ongoing maintenance that can overwhelm small nonprofit teams.
Donor Management/CRM
CharityEngine provides comprehensive donor tracking, gift processing, and relationship management. The system offers detailed reporting but requires significant setup time and ongoing database maintenance from your team.
Sumac provides comprehensive donor management with detailed records and reporting. However, the system requires significant training time and technical knowledge to use effectively.
Emails & Newsletter
CharityEngine includes email marketing tools with donor segmentation and automated campaigns. The interface requires training to use effectively, and advanced features may overwhelm smaller organizations with limited staff.
Sumac includes basic email tools for donor communications and newsletters, but the interface feels outdated and lacks modern email marketing features that donors expect.
Payment Processing
CharityEngine processes payments through integrated merchant services with standard transaction fees (2.9% + $0.30). Additional monthly software fees apply on top of processing costs, increasing overall expense for nonprofits.
CharityEngine processes payments through integrated merchant services with standard transaction fees (2.9% + $0.30). Additional monthly software fees apply on top of processing costs, increasing overall expense for nonprofits. 

Payment methods
Credit cards and bank transfers, but no mobile payments
No payment processing - requires third-party setup
Credit Card Payments
Yes - accepts all major credit cards
Not supported - Sumac requires integration with third-party payment processors for credit card processing
Apple Pay & Google Pay
Yes - digital wallet payments supported
Not supported - Sumac doesn't offer built-in digital wallet payment options
ACH / Bank Transfers
Yes - bank transfers available
Not supported - Sumac focuses on donor management and doesn't process ACH payments directly
Tap to Pay App
Not specified - mobile payment options unclear
Not supported - Sumac is donor management software without mobile payment processing capabilities

Customer Support
4.1/5
4.2/5 Unlimited Support
CharityEngine offers tiered support based on subscription level
Sumac offers tiered support based on plan level, not unlimited access
Phone Support / Office Hours
CharityEngine provides phone support during standard business hours
Sumac provides phone support during standard business hours only
Webinars CharityEngine offers regular training webinars and educational sessions
Sumac offers regular training webinars and educational sessions for users
Help Center CharityEngine maintains a comprehensive help center with articles and guides
Sumac maintains a comprehensive help center with articles and guides
Email CharityEngine provides live chat support during business hours
Sumac provides live chat support during business hours for immediate assistance
Nonprofit-Focused Support Team Support access depends on subscription level with phone and chat during business hours
Support access varies by plan level with phone and chat limited to business hours