Cheddar Up and Donately both help nonprofits collect donations online, but they charge processing fees that reduce what reaches your mission. Zeffy gives you donation forms, event ticketing, and donor management with zero fees — so you keep 100% of every donation.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Cheddar Up VS Donately
💰
Cheddar Up and Donately charge 2.9% plus card fees on every donation. Zeffy charges zero fees, so more money goes to your mission.
✉️
Cheddar Up and Donately limit support to business hours with delayed responses. Zeffy offers unlimited email support whenever you need help.
🧰
Cheddar Up and Donately focus on basic donations only. Zeffy handles donations, events, raffles, auctions, and memberships all in one platform.
Zeffy is 100% free for nonprofits with no transaction fees, monthly costs, or hidden charges. While Cheddar Up charges 2.9% + 30¢ per transaction plus monthly fees, and Donately takes processing fees from every donation, Zeffy keeps every dollar for your cause.
Zeffy offers unlimited support specifically designed for nonprofits, available beyond business hours. Unlike Cheddar Up and Donately's limited business-hour support with response delays, our team understands nonprofit needs and provides timely help when you need it most.
Zeffy provides a complete nonprofit toolkit including auctions, raffles, peer-to-peer campaigns, event ticketing, and online stores - all fee-free. Cheddar Up and Donately lack many of these features, forcing you to use multiple paid platforms to run your fundraising.
Zeffy is completely free for nonprofits - no transaction fees, monthly costs, or hidden charges. Cheddar Up charges 2.9% + 30¢ per transaction plus monthly fees, while Donately takes 4% platform fees plus card processing fees from every donation.
Yes, Zeffy offers auctions, raffles, peer-to-peer campaigns, event ticketing, memberships, and online stores all in one platform. Unlike Cheddar Up and Donately which lack many of these features, you won't need multiple paid tools to run your fundraising.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
