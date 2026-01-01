Chuffed and SpotFund help you run crowdfunding campaigns, but they take a cut of every donation through platform and processing fees. Zeffy gives you crowdfunding tools plus donation forms, event ticketing, and donor management — all with zero fees so every dollar raised stays with your cause.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Chuffed VS SpotFund
Chuffed takes 5% and SpotFund charges card fees on every gift. Zeffy charges zero fees, so your campaign actually raises money for your mission.
Chuffed and SpotFund only handle crowdfunding campaigns. Zeffy includes donations, raffles, auctions, ticketing, and donor management in one platform.
Chuffed and SpotFund offer limited support with delays. Zeffy provides unlimited phone and email support to help your campaigns succeed.
Crowdfunding platforms like Chuffed and SpotFund only collect basic supporter info during campaigns. Zeffy gives you complete donor profiles, donation history, and communication tools to build lasting relationships beyond single campaigns.
Most crowdfunding platforms leave you hanging after campaigns end. Zeffy becomes your permanent fundraising home with zero fees forever, so you can run events, sell merchandise, manage memberships, and accept ongoing donations all year round.
Zeffy is built specifically for nonprofits with zero fees on all donations, while crowdfunding platforms charge 5% platform fees plus processing costs. You keep 100% of what donors give, plus get nonprofit-focused tools like donor management, event ticketing, and membership features that crowdfunding sites don't offer.
Crowdfunding platforms like Chuffed take 5% of every donation plus processing fees, which adds up quickly for ongoing campaigns. Zeffy charges zero fees forever - donors simply have the option to leave a voluntary contribution. This means more money stays with your cause instead of going to platform fees.
Yes, Zeffy offers a complete nonprofit toolkit beyond basic crowdfunding. You get donor management, event ticketing, online stores, membership management, and peer-to-peer fundraising all in one platform. Crowdfunding sites typically only handle campaign donations and require separate tools for other activities.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
