Chuffed VS SpotFund

Campaign Builder
Social Sharing & Link Generator Social Sharing & Link Generator
Fundraising Goal Tracker Fundraising Goal Tracker
Donor-Facing Public Campaign Listing (visibility) Donor-Facing Public Campaign Listing (visibility)
Peer-to-peer fundraising
Information not available
Information not available Peer-to-peer fundraising
Information not available
Information not available
Upload Videos & Photos
Donor Comments & Encouragement Wall Donor Comments & Encouragement Wall
Custom Donor Communications Custom Donor Communications
Branded, Embeddable Fundraising Forms
Donation Dedication Options Donation Dedication Options

Pricing
N/A
Donors cover card fees per gift
N/A
Card fees on every gift
Processing fees
2-3%
depending on payment method and location; US: Domestic Visa/MC 2.2% + 30c, Amex/International 3.5% + 30c, PayPal 2.9% + 30c; Australia: Domestic Visa/MC 0.8% + 20c, Domestic Amex 1.8% + 20c, International 2.8% + 20c, PayPal 2.6% + 30c; UK: Domestic/EU Visa/MC 1.2% + 20p, Amex/Non-EU 2.9% + 20p, PayPal 3.4% + 20p; Canada: All payment types 2.9% + 30c
2.9% + $0.30
per transaction (US transactions); 3.9% + $0.30 per transaction (international transactions)
Platform fees
0%
for Keep 100% and Shared models; 4.9% + GST/VAT for Flat Fee model
0%
platform fees
Monthly fees
$0
No monthly fees
N/A
No pricing information available
Value for money
N/A
N/A

Features
N/A
Chuffed requires third-party tools for email, memberships, and donor management. Setup takes time.
N/A Chuffed requires third-party tools for email, memberships, and donor management. Setup takes time.
N/A
SpotFund is campaign-focused with limited features. You'll need separate software for ticketing, auctions, and memberships. SpotFund is campaign-focused with limited features. You'll need separate software for ticketing, auctions, and memberships.
Donations
Crowdfunding campaigns with social sharing tools and donor engagement features
SpotFund focuses on crowdfunding campaigns with basic donation collection. Limited customization options for donation forms and donor management. SpotFund focuses on crowdfunding campaigns with basic donation collection. Limited customization options for donation forms and donor management.
Ticketing
No event ticketing or registration capabilities
SpotFund doesn't offer event ticketing features. You'd need separate ticketing software to sell event tickets and manage attendees. SpotFund doesn't offer event ticketing features. You'd need separate ticketing software to sell event tickets and manage attendees.
Peer-to-Peer Fundraising
Peer-to-peer fundraising campaigns with team creation and individual fundraising pages
SpotFund offers basic peer-to-peer fundraising through campaign sharing, but lacks advanced tools for supporter-led fundraising campaigns.
Auctions
No auction features available
SpotFund doesn't offer auction functionality. You'd need separate auction software and manual integration to run fundraising auctions. SpotFund doesn't offer auction functionality. You'd need separate auction software and manual integration to run fundraising auctions.
Raffles
No built-in raffle or lottery functionality available
SpotFund doesn't support raffle functionality. You'd need third-party raffle software and manual processes to manage ticket sales and drawings. SpotFund doesn't support raffle functionality. You'd need third-party raffle software and manual processes to manage ticket sales and drawings.
Online store
No dedicated online store functionality for selling products
SpotFund lacks e-commerce capabilities. You can't sell merchandise or products directly through their crowdfunding platform. SpotFund lacks e-commerce capabilities. You can't sell merchandise or products directly through their crowdfunding platform.
Memberships
Chuffed doesn't offer membership management features. You'd need separate software to handle recurring memberships and member communications. Chuffed doesn't offer membership management features. You'd need separate software to handle recurring memberships and member communications.
SpotFund focuses on one-time crowdfunding campaigns rather than ongoing membership programs. Limited recurring donation options for sustained supporter relationships.
Donor Management/CRM
Basic supporter data collection only. Limited donor tracking and no relationship management tools for building long-term connections. Basic supporter data collection only. Limited donor tracking and no relationship management tools for building long-term connections.
Limited donor data collection focused on campaign contributions. Lacks comprehensive donor profiles, giving history tracking, and relationship management tools nonprofits need.
Emails & Newsletter
No built-in email tools. You'll need third-party software to send updates to supporters and manage donor communications. No built-in email tools. You'll need third-party software to send updates to supporters and manage donor communications.
Basic email notifications to campaign supporters. No built-in newsletter tools or donor communication features for ongoing engagement beyond individual campaigns. Basic email notifications to campaign supporters. No built-in newsletter tools or donor communication features for ongoing engagement beyond individual campaigns.
Payment Processing
Charges 5% platform fee plus payment processing fees. Takes a cut from every donation, reducing funds available for your cause. Charges 5% platform fee plus payment processing fees. Takes a cut from every donation, reducing funds available for your cause.
Charges 5% platform fees plus payment processing fees on all donations. Higher costs reduce the funds reaching your cause compared to fee-free alternatives.

Payment methods
Credit cards only, no bank transfers or mobile payments
Credit cards and digital wallets, missing bank options
Credit Card Payments
Supported - Accept donations through major credit cards on your crowdfunding campaign
Supported - Accepts major credit cards with processing fees charged to donors or campaigns
Apple Pay & Google Pay
Not specified - Digital wallet support not clearly mentioned for campaign donations
Supported - Offers digital wallet payments for faster checkout on campaigns
ACH / Bank Transfers
Not supported - Chuffed focuses on crowdfunding campaigns, not direct payment processing
Not supported - SpotFund focuses on credit card processing for crowdfunding campaigns
Tap to Pay App
Not supported - Chuffed is a web-based crowdfunding platform without mobile payment apps
Not supported - SpotFund operates as web-based crowdfunding platform without mobile POS features

Customer Support
N/A
Unlimited Support
SpotFund does not offer unlimited support - assistance is limited by plan tier
Phone Support / Office Hours
SpotFund provides phone support during business hours for premium users only
Webinars
SpotFund offers occasional training sessions and platform overview webinars
Help Center
SpotFund maintains a help center with articles and guides for campaign creators
Email
SpotFund provides email support for user inquiries and technical assistance
Nonprofit-Focused Support Team
Support access depends on plan tier with phone help reserved for premium users only