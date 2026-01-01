Donorsnap

Donor Management CRM Features
Easy Donor Database Donation History & Notes per Donor Donor Tags / Segments
Built-in Donation Tracking (No Integrations Needed) Emailing to Donors (Receipts, Thank yous, Newsletters) Smart Filters (Search by Donation, Campaign, Date...)
Export Donor Data Anytime Offline Donations Tracking Pre-filled donation forms

Pricing
$500/mo
$50/user + card fees
N/A
No pricing information available
Processing fees
2.9% + $0.30
per transaction
2.2% + $0.30
Visa, MasterCard, & Discover per transaction; American Express: 3.5% + $0.30 per transaction; ACH: 0.8% capped at $5.00 (donations of $625+ only charged $5.00)
Platform fees
N/A
$10/month
Stripe integration fee
Monthly fees
$500 minimum
$50 per user per month
$50/month
Up to 1,000 contacts; higher tiers available up to 30,001–60,000 contacts
Value for money
3.7
4.8

Features
3.7/5
Powerful donor database, but requires extra tools and setup time for most fundraising needs.
4.8/5
Intuitive donor management with built-in email tools. Needs separate software for payments and events. Donations
Basic donation tracking and receipt generation, but limited online giving forms and payment processing options
Donorsnap focuses on donor management and tracking but doesn't process donations directly. You'll need to integrate with separate payment processors.
Ticketing
Basic event management but no integrated ticketing system for selling event tickets online
Donorsnap doesn't include event ticketing features. You'd need third-party ticketing software and manually import attendee data to your donor records.
Peer-to-Peer Fundraising
Limited peer-to-peer fundraising features - basic campaign setup without advanced social sharing or team management
Donorsnap doesn't offer peer-to-peer fundraising tools. You'd need additional software to run peer-to-peer campaigns and import supporter data.
Auctions
ClearView CRM doesn't offer auction management tools - you'll need separate software to run silent auctions or live bidding events
Donorsnap doesn't offer auction functionality. You'd need separate auction software and manual processes to track bidders in your donor database.
Raffles
No dedicated raffle management system - you'll need to track ticket sales and winners manually or use other tools
Donorsnap doesn't include raffle management features. You'd need separate tools to run raffles and manually add participant information to donor records.
Online store
No built-in online store functionality - requires third-party integrations to sell merchandise or products
Donorsnap doesn't provide e-commerce or online store capabilities. You'd need separate software to sell merchandise and manually track sales data.
Memberships
ClearView CRM offers basic membership tracking and renewal reminders, but lacks automated membership workflows and integrated payment processing for dues collection.
Donorsnap offers basic membership tracking with renewal reminders and member communication tools, but lacks automated membership workflows and integrated payment processing for dues. Donor Management/CRM
Strong donor database with custom fields, gift tracking, and reporting. Includes pledge management and donor communication history with good search functionality.
Donorsnap provides comprehensive donor management with contact records, donation history, custom fields, and reporting tools designed specifically for nonprofit fundraising needs.
Emails & Newsletter
Limited email capabilities with basic templates. No advanced segmentation or automated drip campaigns. Requires third-party integrations for robust email marketing.
Donorsnap includes email marketing tools with templates and segmentation features, allowing you to send newsletters and donor communications directly from the platform.
Payment Processing
Basic payment processing through third-party integrations. No built-in donation forms or recurring gift management. Requires additional setup and fees.
Basic payment processing through third-party integrations. No built-in donation forms or recurring gift management. Requires additional setup and fees.

Payment methods
Donor management only - no payment processing
Donor management only - no payment processing
Credit Card Payments
Not supported - ClearView CRM focuses on donor management, not payment processing
Not supported - Donorsnap is a donor management system that doesn't include built-in payment processing
Apple Pay & Google Pay
Not supported - ClearView CRM focuses on donor management, not payment processing
Not supported - Donorsnap doesn't offer payment processing features for digital wallets
ACH / Bank Transfers
Not supported - ClearView CRM focuses on donor management, not payment processing
Not supported - Donorsnap focuses on donor management and doesn't process ACH payments directly
Tap to Pay App
Not supported - ClearView CRM focuses on donor management, not payment processing
Not supported - Donorsnap is donor management software without mobile payment capabilities

Customer Support
3.7/5
4.8/5 Unlimited Support
ClearView CRM offers limited support based on plan tier
Donorsnap offers limited support based on plan tier
Phone Support / Office Hours ClearView CRM provides phone support during standard business hours
Donorsnap provides phone support during standard business hours
Webinars ClearView CRM offers regular training webinars and educational sessions
Donorsnap offers regular training webinars and educational sessions for users
Help Center
ClearView CRM maintains a comprehensive help center with articles and guides Donorsnap maintains a comprehensive help center with articles and guides
Email
ClearView CRM provides live chat support during business hours Donorsnap provides live chat support during business hours
Nonprofit-Focused Support Team
Support access depends on plan — priority help for top-tier users with phone and live chat during business hours Support access depends on plan — priority help for top-tier users with phone and live chat during business hours