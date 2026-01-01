ClearView CRM and DonorSnap help you track donors and manage relationships, but both charge monthly fees that add up over time. Zeffy gives you donor management, online donation forms, event ticketing, and email tools — all with zero fees so you keep 100% of every donation for your mission.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Clear View CRM VS Donorsnap
Zeffy handles donor management and payment processing in one platform, with zero fees on every donation
Zeffy charges no monthly fees or payment processing costs, so more money goes directly to your mission
Zeffy includes auctions, raffles, ticketing, and peer-to-peer campaigns without needing separate software
ClearView CRM costs $500+ monthly plus $50 per user, while Donorsnap charges monthly fees plus card fees per gift. Zeffy provides complete donor management with zero fees, saving small nonprofits thousands annually while offering the same tracking and reporting features.
Yes, Zeffy combines donor management with built-in payment processing. Unlike ClearView CRM or Donorsnap that require separate payment systems, Zeffy processes donations, tracks donor data, and sends receipts in one platform without monthly fees or transaction costs.
Zeffy combines donor management with zero-fee fundraising tools. While ClearView CRM costs $500+ monthly and Donorsnap charges fees per gift, Zeffy offers complete donor tracking, automated receipts, and integrated payment processing at no cost to your organization.
Yes, Zeffy manages your entire donor journey in one platform. Track donor history, send automated thank-you emails, and process gifts without paying monthly fees or transaction costs that ClearView CRM and Donorsnap charge.
Zeffy provides donor profiles, gift tracking, and automated receipts just like expensive CRMs, but adds online fundraising tools at zero cost. You get comprehensive donor management plus event ticketing, peer-to-peer campaigns, and payment processing without monthly fees.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
