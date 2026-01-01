ClearView CRM and Little Green Light help you track donors and manage relationships, but they charge monthly fees that add up over time. Zeffy gives you donor management, donation forms, event ticketing, and email tools — all with zero fees so you can invest every dollar in your mission instead of software costs.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Clear View CRM VS Little Green Light
🆓
ClearView CRM costs $500/month plus $50 per user plus card fees. Little Green Light charges $45/month plus fees on every gift. Zeffy is 100% free.
🧰
ClearView CRM and Little Green Light only track donors. Zeffy handles donations, events, raffles, memberships, and stores without needing separate tools.
🔄
ClearView CRM and Little Green Light require third-party payment processors and manual data entry. Zeffy processes payments and updates donor records automatically.
Zeffy combines donor management with zero-fee fundraising tools. While ClearView CRM costs $500+ monthly and Little Green Light charges $45+ monthly plus card fees, Zeffy offers donor tracking, payment processing, and fundraising campaigns at no cost to your organization.
Unlike ClearView CRM and Little Green Light that only track donor data, Zeffy manages donors while processing donations, selling tickets, and running campaigns. You get complete fundraising functionality without paying monthly fees or transaction costs.
Yes. Zeffy provides donor profiles, gift tracking, and communication tools like traditional CRMs, plus accepts payments and runs fundraising campaigns. Small nonprofits save thousands annually compared to ClearView CRM's $500+ monthly costs.
ClearView CRM costs $500+ monthly plus $50 per user, while Little Green Light charges $45 monthly plus card fees. Zeffy provides donor management, payment processing, and fundraising tools with zero fees. Your donors can leave voluntary contributions to support our platform.
Traditional donor management systems like ClearView CRM and Little Green Light only track donor data and require separate payment processors. Zeffy combines donor tracking with built-in payment processing, event ticketing, and campaign tools in one zero-fee platform.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua. Ut enim ad minim veniam, quis nostrud exercitation ullamco laboris nisi ut aliquip ex ea commodo consequat. Duis aute irure dolor in reprehenderit in voluptate velit esse cillum dolore eu fugiat nulla pariatur.
Block quote
Ordered list
Unordered list
Bold text
Emphasis
Superscript
Subscript
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua. Ut enim ad minim veniam, quis nostrud exercitation ullamco laboris nisi ut aliquip ex ea commodo consequat. Duis aute irure dolor in reprehenderit in voluptate velit esse cillum dolore eu fugiat nulla pariatur.
Block quote
Ordered list
Unordered list
Bold text
Emphasis
Superscript
Subscript