Little Green Light

Donor Management CRM Features

Easy Donor Database
✅
✅ Donation History & Notes per Donor
✅
✅

Donor Tags / Segments
✅
✅

Built-in Donation Tracking (No Integrations Needed)
✅ ✅

Emailing to Donors (Receipts, Thank yous, Newsletters)
✅
✅ Smart Filters (Search by Donation, Campaign, Date...)
✅
✅

Export Donor Data Anytime
✅ ✅

Offline Donations Tracking
✅
✅ Pre-filled donation forms
✅
❌

Pricing

$500/mo + $50/user
card fees

$45/month
card fees per gift

Processing fees
2.9% + $0.30
per transaction

2.2% + $0.30
per transaction for online donations (paid to payment processor Stripe or PayPal, no fee to LGL).

Platform fees
N/A
No pricing information available

$0
No platform fees; all features and unlimited users are included in the monthly subscription price.

Monthly fees
$500 minimum + $50 per user per month
Minimum plus per-user monthly fee.

$45/month
for up to 2,500 records. Higher tiers available; pricing varies by record count. Save with annual billing and prepay discounts.

Value for money
3.7

4.9

Features

3.7/5
Powerful donor tracking, but steep learning curve and requires multiple integrations to get started.

4.9/5
Intuitive nonprofit CRM with strong donor management. Setup is straightforward, minimal training needed.

Donations
Tracks donor information and giving history but requires integration with separate payment processors for online donations

Little Green Light tracks donations and donor data but doesn't process payments. You'll need separate payment processing and manual data syncing.

Ticketing
No event ticketing system included - you'll need separate tools to sell tickets and manage event registration

Little Green Light doesn't include event ticketing features. You'd need separate ticketing software and manual data entry to track attendees.

Peer-to-Peer Fundraising
Limited peer-to-peer fundraising features - mainly focuses on donor data management rather than campaign creation tools

Little Green Light doesn't support peer-to-peer fundraising campaigns. You'd need additional software to run these campaigns and import data manually.

Auctions
ClearView CRM focuses on donor management and doesn't offer auction functionality for fundraising events

Little Green Light doesn't offer auction functionality. You'd need separate auction software and manual data entry to track bidders in your CRM.

Raffles
No dedicated raffle management tools - ClearView CRM specializes in donor tracking rather than event-based fundraising

Little Green Light doesn't offer raffle functionality. You'd need separate raffle software and manual processes to track participants and winners.

Online store
No built-in online store capabilities - ClearView CRM is designed for donor relationship management, not e-commerce

Little Green Light doesn't include online store capabilities. You'd need separate e-commerce tools and manual processes to track sales data.

Memberships
ClearView CRM offers basic membership tracking and renewal reminders, but lacks automated membership payment processing and tiered membership management features.

Little Green Light offers basic membership tracking through custom fields and tags, but lacks dedicated membership management features like automated renewals or member portals.

Donor Management/CRM
ClearView CRM provides comprehensive donor profiles, gift tracking, and reporting with customizable dashboards and donor communication history.

Strong donor database with contact management, gift tracking, and reporting. Includes pledge management and donor communication history, designed specifically for nonprofits.

Emails & Newsletter
ClearView CRM includes email marketing tools with basic templates and segmentation, but limited automation and no advanced personalization features.

Provides email marketing tools with templates and segmentation, but limited automation features and no advanced personalization options for donor communications.

Payment Processing
ClearView CRM integrates with third-party payment processors like Stripe and PayPal, but charges additional transaction fees on top of processor fees.

ClearView CRM integrates with third-party payment processors like Stripe and PayPal, but charges additional transaction fees on top of processor fees.

Payment methods

Donor management only - no payment processing

Donor tracking only - no payment processing

Credit Card Payments
Not supported - ClearView CRM is a donor management system, not a payment processor

Not supported - Little Green Light is a donor management system without built-in payment processing capabilities

Apple Pay & Google Pay
Not supported - ClearView CRM specializes in donor data management, not payment acceptance

Not supported - Little Green Light does not offer payment processing features or digital wallet integration

ACH / Bank Transfers
Not supported - ClearView CRM focuses on donor management and fundraising, not payment processing

Not supported - Little Green Light focuses on donor management and relationship tracking, not payment processing

Tap to Pay App
Not supported - ClearView CRM is built for fundraising workflows, not in-person payments

Not supported - Little Green Light is a donor management platform without mobile payment processing functionality

Customer Support

3.7/5

4.9/5 Unlimited Support
ClearView CRM offers limited support based on plan tier

Little Green Light offers limited support based on plan tier

Phone Support / Office Hours
ClearView CRM provides phone support during standard business hours Little Green Light provides phone support during standard business hours

Webinars
ClearView CRM offers regular training webinars and educational sessions Little Green Light offers regular training webinars and educational sessions

Help Center
ClearView CRM maintains a comprehensive help center with articles and guides

Little Green Light maintains a comprehensive help center with articles and guides

Email
ClearView CRM provides live chat support during business hours

Little Green Light provides live chat support during business hours Nonprofit-Focused Support Team
Support access depends on plan tier with phone help during business hours only

Support access depends on plan tier with phone help during business hours only 